Will Paul Feig Return To Director’s Chair For A Simple Favor 2? Filmmaker Opens Up On Sequel To Blake Lively Starrer

Paul Feig’s 2018 film, A Simple Favor, is set to get a sequel, which the original filmmaker will also direct. The announcement, however, surprised the audience, as Feig earlier claimed that he does not believe in making sequels or reboots.

In his conversation with the Radio Times, the director claimed he was excited to start working on part two of the crime thriller film. The studios earlier confirmed that Feig would return with the movie, while Lively and Kendrick would reprise their roles.

According to reports, the cast and crew of the upcoming sequel have begun filming. Meanwhile, the director shared in his interview with the media portal that he often tends to “shy away” from sequels. Feig commented on his new movie: "I’m really excited about it.”

He further added, “I’m in the middle of editing right now, and we did a test screening of my first cut last week, and it played through the roof. We scored really high. So it works. It seems to work, which is nice. And now I’m just fine-tuning, but I’m really excited about it. And basically everybody came back for it.”

A Simple Favor, released in 2018, followed the story of Emily Nelson and Stephanie Smothers, who set out on an adventure to find the killer of the latter's husband. As for the second part, the original cast members are expected to return together onscreen, as the director dropped hints about the same. While talking to Radio Times, Feig said he wanted to revisit the characters from the previous film.

The movie's star cast included Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Joshua Satine, Ian Ho, and Kelly McCormack.

The first film was declared a hit at the box office after it grossed around $97 million on a budget of $20 million. In the upcoming movie, the audience will see Emily and Stephanie bond as they head to Capri Island in Italy. While the members attend a wedding, a murder takes place.

The makers will announce the release date for A Simple Favor 2 shortly.

