Did Machine Gun Appear in John Cena and Awkwafina Starrer Jackpot? Here’s All We Know

On August 15, Jackpot, an action-comedy film, was released on Amazon Prime Video. It was written by popular film writer Bob Yescombe and directed by Paul Feig, popular for star-studded films like Bridesmaids and Ghostbusters (2016).

Every month, a lottery is announced in Los Angeles in 2030, where an individual gets a chance to win some money. But there was a catch: the winner needed to survive until sundown and the loser who managed to kill the winner without using a gun would be the new winner and get a prize. Machine Gun Kelly played a funny cameo, which was a silly version of himself. The other cast included Simu Liu, Leslie David Baker, comedian Bobby Lee, and Sam Asghari.

We found that Machine Gun Kelly made a guest appearance in the film as a version of himself. In the early parts of the movie, he was mentioned once when one of the film characters mentioned that Machine Gun Kelly had a panic room to Awkawafina's character Katie.

Katie and Noel, in the later part of the film, ran from the murderous civilians just to escape the curse of winning the lottery. Well, Katie recollected about the panic room at Machine Gun Kelly's house, and after they reached the mansion, they were welcomed by a confused Machine Gun Kelly. Initially, Katie and Noel tried to convince him to get inside but the conventional method did not succeed and entered forcefully. The duo got inside the panic and used a wasp gun to pass the rapper out to avoid him from sharing the passcode with the lottery seekers.

Further, Katie's crazy AirBnB host, Shadi, whose role was played by Ayden Mayeri, got the passcode after threatening and slapping Kelly into consciousness. Paul Feig in an interview with The Wrap published on August 15, 2024, mentioned that he wanted to surprise the audience with the scene and they were not expecting Machine Gun Kelly in it. He further stated that the rapper wanted to make fun of himself and enjoyed doing it.

The lottery came as a perfect opportunity when another Great Depression hit the country in 2026 and everyone wanted to change their lives. But after winning the Jackpot one had to save from being killed in Los Angeles till sundown. The film started with a cameo by Seann William Scott, who took on the role of the day's lottery winner and wanted to run away from the killers. In Grandma's house, he hides himself but eventually gets killed and wins $22 million for murder.

Awkwafina's character tried getting into a wax museum while running away from the attackers. The role of the museum's guard was played by The Office's Leslie David Baker. We also found Sam Asghari appearing as a Senior Agent of Protection Agency, which was run by Simu Liu's Louis Lewis. Comedian Bobby Lee appeared in the climax and was one of the fans of Katie who followed her through the eventful day. Fans can now watch Jackpot on Amazon Prime Video.

