Will Travis Kelce Attend the Grammys? Here’s What You Need to Know

As Taylor Swift prepares for another historic night at the Grammys, fans are wondering whether her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, will be by her side. With the Chiefs set to play in Super Bowl LIX just a week later, Kelce’s focus is on the big game—but has he made room in his schedule for music’s biggest night?

Kelce’s Super Bowl Commitments

Kelce and the Chiefs are gearing up to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 9 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. As a key player in the team’s pursuit of another championship, his training schedule is packed leading up to the big game.

Swift’s Record-Breaking Grammy Night

Swift, 35, is on the verge of making history once again. With The Tortured Poets Department earning five nominations, including her seventh Album of the Year nod, she has the chance to extend her record-breaking run. The Grammys, set for Feb. 2 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, could be another milestone moment for the pop star.

Kelce’s Past Grammy Absences

Last year, Kelce also missed the Grammys due to Super Bowl preparations but made sure to publicly celebrate Swift’s success. “She’s unbelievable. She’s rewriting the history books herself,” he said at the time. “I told her I’ll have to hold up my end of the bargain and bring some hardware, too.”

Will Kelce Be There?

As of now, it seems unlikely that Kelce will attend the Grammys, given his team’s rigorous pre-Super Bowl schedule. However, Swift will still have a strong support system, with family, friends, and fans cheering her on as she chases another Grammy win.

While Kelce may not be at the Grammys in person, he has always shown his support for Swift’s career. Just as she will be cheering him on at the Super Bowl, he’ll undoubtedly be celebrating her Grammy wins—whether from afar or in spirit.

