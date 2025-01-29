Blink Twice: Where to Watch Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Starrer Online

Zoë Kravitz set the bar high when she debuted her directorial talents through Blink Twice. The feature hit movie screens last year and is now available to give you chills on streaming platforms.

If you are eager to know where to watch this psychological thriller, here are the details. The movie, which has left many viewers still scared, is currently available to stream on MGM+ as well as Prime Video.

Blink Twice was released on Prime Video this year on January 20, thanks to a deal between MGM, MGM+, and Amazon Prime. In case you don't have a subscription to any of the mentioned platforms, MGM+ is available for $6.99 a month. You can even choose its yearly plan, which costs $58.99.

Another great option is the seven-day free trial for new subscribers. When it comes to Prime Video, the streaming platform offers two plans: $8.99 per month with ads and $11.98 per month for an ad-free experience.

Alternatively, you can opt for an Amazon Prime Membership for $14.99 a month or $139 a year, which also includes access to Prime Video.

Talking about renting the movie, you can rent Blink Twice for $3.99 on Apple TV+, or you can buy the film for $19.99.

On Fandango At Home, the movie is available for rent and purchase at the same above-mentioned rates. Moreover, the same rate applies, to Microsoft Store, Spectrum, Plex as well as Amazon.

For those who do not know, the movie revolves around the characters of Channing Tatum and Naomi Ackie, who are portrayed as a tech billionaire, Slater King, and a cocktail waitress, Frida, respectively.

In the movie, King invites Frida to join him and his friends on a dream vacation, however, strange things start to happen soon.