Travis Kelce Reveals Girlfriend Taylor Swift is a Regular Listener of His New Heights Podcast

Travis Kelce recently revealed that his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, tunes in to his podcast New Heights every week. The Kansas City Chiefs player shared the news on Wednesday's episode of the podcast, where he and his brother Jason Kelce chat about football and their lives.

During the podcast, Travis Kelce confirmed that Swift listens to the show every week. "She listens every week," he told Intern Brandon, whose real name is Brandon Borders.

Travis made the comment after Borders shared his own exciting experience meeting Swift at a recent Chiefs game. Borders mentioned that Swift was very complimentary of the podcast.

Brandon Borders couldn't hide his excitement about Swift's praise. He jokingly said, "You can't tell me s–t for the rest of my f–king life. I am going to be obnoxious."

He said he really appreciates her for the compliment, calling it an unforgettable moment. Borders also added, "When somebody of that creative caliber pays you a compliment, you're like, 'Oh, f–k.'"

Jake Chatsky, another guest on the podcast, jokingly said that Borders' response was business as usual since he's never been humble.

The Kelce brothers, who launched their podcast in 2022, have hinted at Swift's possible involvement in the show. In August 2024, listeners believed they could hear Swift's cat in the background during one of their episodes.

Additionally, when the brothers teased a very special guest in December 2024, many fans thought Swift might make her first appearance on the podcast. However, the guest turned out to be Caitlin Clark, not Swift.

In January 2024, Caitlin Clark mentioned attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour during her podcast interview, which made Travis smile throughout the conversation.

Swift's connection to the Kelce brothers has certainly sparked curiosity among fans, and it looks like they might be eager for her to appear on the show in the future.

Swift continues to show her support for Travis Kelce and his team. In January, she attended the Chiefs' AFC Championship game, where the team secured a Super Bowl berth.

