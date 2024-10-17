Did Liam Payne 'Jump' From His Hotel Room Balcony? Buenos Aires Security Ministry Issues Major New Statement About 1D Star's Death

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of drugs and death.

The news of Liam Payne’s sudden death on October 16, is nothing less of an utter shot to the world. Now, a heartbreaking update has come forward about the same via a statement issued by Buenos Aires' Security Ministry stating that the One Direction alum allegedly “jumped from the balcony of his room.”

The statement was shared with Associated Press by the ministry's communication director, Pablo Policicchio. Earlier, it was reported that Liam Payne fell from the balcony of his room situated on the third floor of the hotel.

It was also revealed that the authorities received an emergency stress call after 5 p.m. local time and they immediately rushed to the location.

It was reported by Marca that the television screen in the late pop star's room was found to be shattered on impact. It was also reported that things including a dove soap container, remnants of candles, aluminum foil matches, and a powdery substance, which was believed to be cocaine were found in his room.

Additionally, a burned soda can top as well as a lighter were also found. In his suit’s bathtub, alongside more remnants of candles, aluminum foil, stains, and burn marks were discovered.

The Buenos Aires police stated that the musician had “extremely “ severe injuries. The medics shared that he passed away on the spot.

As per Associate Press, in the 911 call made by the hotel manager, it was said, “A guest who is overwhelmed with drugs and alcohol… He’s destroying the entire room and, well, we need you to send someone, please.”

The tragedy surrounding Liam Payne's death has left fans and the music industry shocked, mostly because of the sudden nature of the incident and also for the fact that the singer was just 31 years old.

