Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Sharon Confess to Nick?

In the upcoming episode of The Young and the Restless, airing Wednesday, July 31, tensions rise as Sharon Newman faces pressure from Nick, Victor Newman makes a daring move, and Lily Winters finds herself in a loyalty dilemma.

Young and the Restless Spoiler Highlights

Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) will have a candid conversation with Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow). Despite her efforts to appear fine, Nick may sense her struggle and gently probe for the truth. Concerned for her well-being, especially with suspicions from Faith Newman (Reylynn Caster) about Sharon skipping her meds, Nick might try to uncover the reality. Sharon’s confession could reveal her forgetfulness with medication or her recent hallucinations, including visions of Nick.

Meanwhile, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) is on a mission to seize control of Chancellor Industries, a move that won’t sit well with Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson). As Victor sets his plan in motion, Devon Hamilton-Winters (Bryton James) devises a strategy to test Lily Winters’ (Christel Khalil) loyalty. Despite Lily’s commitment to her partnership with Billy over the family business, Devon aims to gauge her true allegiance.

As secrets unfold and schemes are set in motion, the drama in Genoa City intensifies. Tune in to The Young and the Restless to see how Sharon’s revelations, Victor’s ambitions, and Devon’s loyalty test will shake up the lives of your favorite characters.

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Kyle's bold move backfire?