Drake is the Best': Kanye West's Old Comments Resurface Amid Kendrick Lamar Feud

2024 has been a year of twists. Kim Kardashian visiting India for a wedding and Ye’s comeback to music are just but some of the surprises that occurred throughout the year. Nevertheless, nothing surprised the music industry more than Kendrick Lamar becoming Drake’s biggest hater. The rap world divided itself, with many artists like Ye siding with Lamar.

In 2024, Kanye released a remix of Like That in support of Kendrick Lamar, which shocked his fans. In a 2022 interview with Candace Owens, Ye had praised Drake as “the best rapper ever by the numbers.” He even likened him to Jay-Z, whose inspiration transformed many people as they amassed substantial numbers. Despite this, Ye stuck with Lamar in this ongoing beef.

The reasons for Ye supporting Kendrick Lamar remain somewhat mysterious. From his tweets about playing ping pong to his support of Donald Trump, Ye has always been hard to predict. However, he gave some clues in his remix. He mocked Drake's deal, terming it as petty bucks made for him by someone else.

Yet again, there was no clarity from West regarding his beef with Drake. He mentioned how he couldn’t think up any other line by Drake and went on making other indirect hits. Interestingly, both Ye and Drake faced similar challenges, although they were on opposing sides during 2024.

Advertisement

It is now left to the fans to wonder what will bring them back to their positions at the top echelons of the rap game. To sum up, 2024 has been an eventful year for hip hop. This added fuel into fire against the resentment of Drake from Kendrick Lamar and YE. As everything settles down, we watch carefully how these giants shall navigate around their next moves in the industry.

ALSO READ: Has Drake's Security Guard Been Shot Amid His Beef With Kendrick Lamar? Find Out