Zayn Malik Hilariously Crashes Jimmy Fallon's Monologue Again To Announce Stairway To The Sky Tour; DEETS

Zayn Mallik’s presence can be so strong that sometimes he doesn't even need to say anything and his presence alone makes up for it. One such testament is when he recently crashed during host Jimmy Fallon’s monologue on his talk show.

As Fallon promised his audience that they would have a great show ahead, the One Direction alum made his entry through the blue curtains, which surprised the audience making their screams just get louder.

While Jimmy appeared to be confused as everything was unfolding, Zayn looked calm and held a cup of coffee and a chit, donning a black leather jacket that made him look a lot more dapper. He went to near the host who a had laptop in front of him. After saying 'Hi' to the audience with his hand gesture and his lit-up eyes, he played his song Stardust on the laptop.

As Jimmy grooved to its beats, Zayn casually gave him a small chit and exchanged his cup with the host’s cup, and left the stage. Then Jimmy proceeded to read the chit that said, “I am going on me first ever solo tour,” across the UK and the US.

Many of his fans are surely looking forward to seeing him in his upcoming tour but his creative way of announcing will definitely be remembered by them. However, not many may know, this was not his first time pulling a stunt like this.

Back in May, he did the exact same while announcing the release of the Room Under The Stairs album. As Fallon promised the audience that the show was one of their best ones, Zayn crashed the stage and did the exact same thing.

This may be intentional or coincidence, but he kept his outfit choice a bit similar in both the crashing incidents as in his May appearance on the show he donned a black leather jacket as well.

Room Under The Stairs is the vocalist’s fourth studio album which was released on May 17. It consists of 15 songs including Stardust, What Am I, Dreamin, Grateful, Alienated, My Woman, Gates Of hell, How It Feels, Birds On A Cloud, False Stars, Concrete Kisses, The Time, Shoot At Will, Fuchsia Sea and Something In The Water.

The album was released through Republic and Mercury Records. According to Wikipedia, the production was mainly carried out by Zayn and Dave Cobb. Gian Stone, Carter Lang, James Ghaleb, Rodiadh McDonald and Kareen Loomax have also produced the record.