HOPE ON THE STAGE online streaming: When, where and how to watch BTS’ J-Hope’s concert

BTS member J-Hope is all set to embark on his first-ever solo world tour – HOPE ON THE STAGE. On February 10, 2024, BIGHIT Music dropped the announcement for the shows. The tour dates and venues, including those for South Korea, were also revealed. However, the question remains: when and where can fans watch the HOPE ON THE STAGE 2025 concerts online? The first concert will kick off in Seoul with three electrifying nights at the KSPO Dome on February 28, March 1, and March 2, 2025.

For those who have already purchased online tickets for the first concert in Seoul on February 28, Friday, the show can be watched exclusively on the Weverse app. The live streaming will begin at 3:30 PM (IST) and 7:00 PM (KST). The same show will be available for delayed viewing on March 7, Friday, at 3:30 PM (IST) for the audience. On the next day, March 1, Saturday, Indian viewers who purchased the online tickets can watch the exclusive second concert at 2:30 PM (IST). A repeat of this performance will be available on March 8, Saturday, at 7:30 AM (IST). For the third concert on March 2, Sunday, online ticket holders can watch it exclusively at 1:30 PM (IST), and the delayed stream will be available on Sunday, March 9, at 7:30 AM (IST). Check out the streaming dates here:

According to the instructions, the Enter button will become active one hour before the online streaming begins. For the February 28, 2025 concert, the button will open at 2:30 PM (IST), which is 6:00 PM (KST) in South Korea. The same timing will apply for the HOPE ON THE STAGE concerts on March 1 and March 2, with the online streaming opening one hour earlier. Please keep in mind that live streaming is a real-time broadcast, so the start and end times may vary depending on on-site circumstances.

The U.S. leg of the tour will begin in Brooklyn, with shows on March 13 and 14, 2025. The tour will then move to Chicago on March 17 and 18, 2025, followed by Mexico City on March 22 and 23, 2025. Next, the tour will stop in San Antonio on March 26 and 27, 2025, before heading to Oakland for performances on March 31 and April 1, 2025. Finally, J-Hope's U.S. tour will conclude in Los Angeles on April 4 and 6, 2025.