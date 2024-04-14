HOPE ON THE STREET EP 5-6 Review: BTS’ J-Hope closes dance docu-series with homage to his beginning as Hoseok in Gwangju

Name: HOPE ON THE STREET

Premiere date: March 28, 2024 KST (March 27 IST)

Cast: BTS’ J-Hope

Number of episodes: 6

Genre: Documentary series

Language: Korean

Where to watch: Prime Video

About HOPE ON THE STREET

BTS' J-Hope invites his fans, the ARMYs, on an exciting journey through his docu-series, HOPE ON THE STREET. Spanning six episodes, J-Hope goes deep into his beginnings as a street dancer, joined by his former mentor and popping champion, Boogaloo Kin. The series offers a heartwarming look into J-Hope's love for dance as a person and an idol, showing how it has shaped his journey over 12 years.

As J-Hope travels the world to explore street culture, viewers can anticipate thrilling dance experiences in iconic cities. From popping in Osaka to locking in Seoul, house in Paris, hip-hop in New York, and Neuron in his hometown Gwangju, J-Hope embraces various dance styles with enthusiasm and dedication alongside various mentors. The beloved ongoing docu-series dropped its fourth episode yesterday. Let’s take a look at the major highlights.

BTS’ J-HOPE lives with Just Dance life motto

In the docu-series, J-Hope, a professional dancer, openly expresses his profound enjoyment of dancing, reaffirming his passion for his craft. The series cleverly utilizes color to signify the artist's deep connection with dance. As J-Hope, or Boogaloo Kin, dances, vibrant hues fill his world against a backdrop of black and white, symbolizing how dance infuses life with color.

In this episode, the focus is on the hip-hop dance style, a genre in which the Arson rapper is confident. For J-Hope, the streets of New York always evoke a sense of excitement. J-Hope finds solace in leisurely walks and hearty breakfasts, seamlessly incorporating elements of music and dance into his daily routine. He also gives a nod to Alive TV, a hip-hop show that serves as a wellspring of inspiration for numerous dancers. Joined by Boogaloo Kin, J-Hope delves into the origins of the hip-hop movement, including Lo-Life, while also indulging in some shopping at Polo Ralph Lauren, where the movement's name originated.

BTS’ J-Hope explores vulnerable What If questions; learns hip-hop with Link

As J-Hope immerses himself in the streets of New York, he finds his stress melting away. When Boogaloo Kin inquires about the type of stress he carries, J-Hope responds with introspection, expressing “There’s a limit to what I’ve been given and what’s been decided.” He believes in maximizing every opportunity and acknowledges his perfectionist tendencies, admitting that the pursuit of perfection often brings stress.

Later, J-Hope encounters professional freestyle hip-hop star Link, whom he regards as a living legend of street dance. During their interaction, J-Hope experiences a moment of frustration as he struggles to master the steps Link teaches him. However, Link recognizes J-Hope's fiery passion and dedication, offering words of encouragement. He praises J-Hope's determination and expresses a hope that J-Hope continues to nurture the same passion to thrive in the industry.

Link proceeds to share his career origin story, emphasizing the importance of music in his life, something that resonates deeply with J-Hope, who expresses his own inability to imagine life without music.

Regarding the title of the episode, "WHAT IF” questions stand out in the episode as J-Hope wasn't a dancer or enjoyed dancing? Link prompts viewers to introspect as dancers, questioning whether they pursue dance for personal fulfillment or for external validation. He suggests that if one's satisfaction hinges on achieving specific goals, disappointment may follow, whereas finding joy in the act of dancing itself ensures a sense of fulfillment without a fear of failure.

For J-Hope, dancing is not just a passion but a fundamental part of his identity. He believes that his essence is intertwined with dancing, and without it, he would cease to exist. The episode concludes with Link and J-Hope dancing together to What If, followed by a behind-the-scenes look at the song's recording session.

BTS’ J-Hope goes back to his roots in Gwangju

In episode 6, BTS' J-Hope embarks on a nostalgic journey back to Neuron and Gwangju, the very beginnings of his dance career. Accompanied by Boogaloo Kin, they visit The May 18th Memorial Cultural Centre, where J-Hope fondly recalls performing in a musical titled Lingering Scent. He describes this place as the "root of his roots," a place where his journey as a dancer truly began. This glimpse into J-Hope's past provides a raw reflection on his humble beginnings, despite his current success and ability to pursue other passions like music.

As J-Hope traverses the streets of Gwangju, memories of his childhood flood back, particularly the moments when he first danced for his family. At Neuron, he interacts effortlessly, recalling the nickname Neuron gave him "Smile Hoya" due to his infectious smile. His mentors also reflect on J-Hope's upbringing, attributing his success to his kindness and consideration for others, even as he ascended to fame.

While discussing Neuron and its significance to his roots, J-Hope reveals that despite the passage of time and their physical distance, the shared goal of never forgetting their origins continues to bind them together.

BTS’ J-Hope dances his heart out with his mentors at Neuron

J-Hope experiences nervousness before reuniting with his old mentors at Neuron, a moment many can relate to. Initially, he didn't plan to join Neuron but found himself following in their footsteps, learning from them and respectfully referring to them as "ssaem" (teacher in Korean). Returning after six years, J-Hope is filled with joy as he sees his old crew, smiling from ear to ear.

Reconnecting with his old "hyungs" (older brothers), J-Hope is transported back to his past. Neuron performs a few of J-Hope's songs, a proud moment for him. He shares some of his old pictures from the crew, reminiscing about the journey. Remarkably, there was no fee for his classes at Neuron; his passion for dance was everything. Initially, J-Hope would linger between classes to dance and ask questions, but his dedication impressed Neuron enough to grant him free classes, allowing him to nurture his dream.

As the group gathers to reminisce about their past struggles, J-Hope joins in, reflecting on the journey they've shared. Despite his fame, J-Hope remains unchanged, much to the surprise of his mentor, who had anticipated some level of arrogance post fame. However, upon meeting J-Hope again, the mentor realizes that fame hasn't altered him in the slightest.

Conclusion of HOPE ON THE STREET

BTS' J-Hope concludes the series by offering a glimpse into his journey alongside each mentor. For him, the documentary served as a realization of the long road ahead, highlighting areas where he still has much to learn. Step by step, he's striving to fill those gaps in his knowledge and skills.

Boogaloo Kin reflects on witnessing Hoseok's transformation into J-Hope throughout the series. They exchange heartfelt thanks before wrapping up, hinting at the possibility of a second season.

The series concludes with behind-the-scenes footage of the final track recording of HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1’s title and final track Neuron feat. Gaeko and Yoonmirae, while the Neuron crew dances along to the track.

Overall review of docu-series

The entire docu-series serves as a heartfelt tribute to the art of dance. J-Hope's unwavering passion, even in the face of challenges, is truly inspiring, encouraging viewers to pursue their own dreams with determination. His journey resonates deeply, showcasing both his perfection and vulnerability as he goes through new and old dance routines while explaining his motivations and fears, which is incredibly moving.

Each episode features captivating dance sequences of J-Hope against vibrant backdrops of cities around the world, creating a visually stunning experience. Furthermore, the series offers valuable insights into various styles of dance, enriching viewers' understanding of the art form. Above all, witnessing J-Hope spread his infectious energy throughout the series is a true delight, serving as the ultimate treat for fans and viewers alike making the docu-series a perfect watch!

