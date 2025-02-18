How did Park Bo Young feel being ghosted by Choi Woo Shik in Melo Movie? Actor reveals thoughts on controversial arc

Park Bo Young and Choi Woo Shik's romance melodrama series, Melo Movie, premiered on Netflix on February 14, 2025. On February 18, Park Bo Young revealed her feelings about one of the most talked about scenes of the series– the one where Choi Woo Shik suddenly ghosts after she finally accepts his romantic advances. She was asked about it during an exclusive interview with K-media SpoTV News at a café in Samcheong-dong, Seoul.

In Melo Movie, Choi Woo Shik's character, Ko Gyeom is shown to be a guy with 'golden retriever' energy, who keeps trying to melt the icy walls around Kim Mu Bi (played by Park Bo Young). He finally wins over her by his genuine and straightforward nature. After she attempts to take their relationship to the next level with a kiss, he unexpectedly cuts off contact with her and disappears. Talking about this scene, Park Bo Young said, "There was a reason behind it." According to her, despite Ko Gyeom ghosting Kim Mu Bi due to personal reasons, her character was understanding of him.

As opposed to the popular fan opinion that the scene seemed unnecessary, the Melo Movie actress explained its relevance. She mentioned the lead characters were not officially dating at that point, even though they were over the friendzone stage. Thus, Ko Gyeom leaving without a word cannot really be termed 'ghosting' , as per the actress. Regarding the reason why Kim Mu Bi accepted him back in her life, Park Bo Young mentioned Ko Gyeom being "the kind of person who quietly takes care of you, checks in on you even when you’re uncomfortable, and makes an effort."

That deepened Kim Mu Bi's attachment to him, making his sudden disappearance feel like a devastating blow. Him leaving her suddenly, Kim Mu Bi, made her think about him even more than ever. Park Bo Young concluded by saying, "I understood why Mu Bi still liked him."