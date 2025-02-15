Melo Movie Ending Explained: Do Park Bo Young and Choi Woo Shik end up dating again? Find out

Park Bo Young and Choi Woo Shik's romance melodrama series, Melo Movie, premiered on Netflix on Valentine's Day. The series explores various aspects of a romantic relationship, self-discovery and the importance of family. This article addresses the ultimate fate of the lead couple—if they are able to cope with their individual struggles and reunite with each other. Also find out how it fared for the second couple.

Does Kim Mu Bi allow Ko Gyeom back into her life?

Ko Gyeom (Choi Woo Shik) was like a breath of fresh air in Kim Mu Bi's (Park Bo Young) monotonous life in Melo Movie. His sunshiney presence in her life helped her heal from her past trauma. However, he left her with a greater scar after disappearing without a word when she finally gave in to his wooing attempts and accepted her feelings for him. Then after 10 years, when the two meet again as a film critic and a director, he tries to win her back.

Initially adamantly reluctant, she ends up giving him another chance. On knowing his reason for leaving her being his elder brother's accident, she forgives him. Later, when the brother tragically dies, he is able to cope with the loss of his favorite person and only family because of Kim Mu Bi's support. Their fluttering romance evolves into a deeper spiritual connection in the process, making the series worth viewers' emotional investment.

Do Son Ju A and Hong Si Jun have a happy ending?

Jeon So Nee (Son Ju A) and Hong Si Jun (Lee Jun Young) form a special bond during high school, date for years and share their life goals and aspirations with each other. However, Son Ju A leaves him heartbroken after suddenly breaking up with him. After several years, they reunite professionally, and she reveals she ended things to avoid losing herself while being too invested in him and his career. They try giving their relationship a second chance but realize their feelings have faded and part ways emotionally and amicably.