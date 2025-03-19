Dear X filming: Hwang In Yeop-Kim Yoo Jung’s debut onscreen pairing is a visual treat; watch

The buzzworthy webtoon adaptation Dear X is officially in production, with an all-star cast led by Kim Yoo Jung, Kim Young Dae, and Kim Do Hoon.

Adding to the excitement, it was previously reported that Hwang In Yeop would be making a guest appearance, sending fans into a frenzy over his unexpected role.

His presence in the drama has sparked curiosity, leaving many wondering how his character will intertwine with the already gripping storyline.

On March 18, a brief 14-second clip set the internet abuzz, showing Kim Yoo Jung and Hwang In Yeop filming on location. Dressed in sleek black coats, the two exuded charisma, instantly captivating fans.

Their effortless chemistry sparked excitement, with viewers eagerly dissecting the clip for clues about Hwang In Yeop’s role.

As the video circulated online, excitement soared, with fans eagerly speculating about Hwang In Yeop’s role in Dear X. This marks the first time Kim Yoo Jung and Hwang In Yeop share the screen, making it a highly anticipated treat for viewers.

Back on June 26, 2024, Hankyung reported that Hwang In Yeop had received an offer to portray a crucial role in Dear X.

He was expected to play Heo In Gang, an idol-turned-actor who appeared in the latter half of the series. His character played a pivotal role in Baek Ah Jin’s fate, adding depth to the drama’s narrative.

Dear X is adapted from a popular webtoon and follows the life of Baek Ah Jin, an actress who built her success by taking advantage of others, only to face a dramatic downfall.

The story explores the duality of her character—outwardly graceful yet ruthless behind the scenes.

As her circumstances change, the drama unveils her struggle and romance with a man who remains by her side through it all.

Kim Yoo Jung takes on the role of Baek Ah Jin, the top actress who hides her cruelty behind an elegant façade.

Kim Young Dae plays Yoon Joon Seo, a man who believes in love as salvation and stands by Baek Ah Jin throughout her turbulent life. Kim Do Hoon will portray Kim Jae Oh, Baek Ah Jin’s loyal supporter and confidant.

Dear X is a 12-episode thriller set to premiere in May 2025 (tentative) on tvN. The drama follows a gripping storyline of ambition, betrayal, and redemption, keeping viewers on edge. Stay tuned for more updates about Dear X.