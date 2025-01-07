Hyeri, Jung Soo Bin, GOT7’s Youngjae and others tease exciting high school mystery at Friendly Rivalry script read; plot and premiere date inside

STUDIO X+U revealed the premiere date of its upcoming drama, Friendly Rivalry, with behind-the-scenes photos of its cast reading their respective scripts. In the pictures, released on January 7, the actors looked immersed in the script reading of the South Korean mystery thriller.

About Friendly Rivalry

Kim Tae Hee is the director of Friendly Rivalry, who also co-wrote the series with Min Ye Ji. Both of them were present at the script reading besides the actors of the upcoming K-drama. Just as the name of the series suggests, it is about rivalry among friends. This teen drama follows the complex relationship between two Girls’ High School students, Yoo Jae Yi (Hyeri) and Woo Seul Gi (Jung Soo Bin), whose friendship turns into a dangerous rivalry.

About Hyeri's character

Hyeri's character, Yoo Jae Yi, can be said to be perfect. Besides being with a silver spoon and good looks, Yoo Jae Yi is a model student, belonging to the top 0.1 percent.

About Jung Soo Bin's character

Jung Soo Bin's character, Woo Seul Gi, is a transfer student from an orphanage who is a total contrast to Yoo Jae Yi. However, she does things that get her Yoo Jae Yi's attention, and things get interesting between the two, leading to a 'friendly rivalry.'

About Oh Woo Ri's character

Oh Woo Ri plays Choi Kyung, the No. 2 student who aspires to replace Yoo Jae Yi at No. 1 someday. However, despite working hard, she fails to gain the attention and importance she desperately longs for. Inferiority complex and jealousy are the prime vices in her.

GOT7’s Youngjae returns to acting

GOT7’s Youngjae also found a place among the female-dominated cast and plot. His character's name and purpose have not been revealed yet; however, his return to the small screen after long has stirred subsequent excitement among fans. His last acting project was the rom-com drama So Not Worth It, alongside (G)I-DLE's Minnie.

Other characters

The other actors present at the script reading were Kang Hye Won and veteran actor Kim Tae Hoon. Kang Hye Won plays the school's rich gossip girl, Joo Ye Ri, and Kim Tae Hoon plays Jae Yi’s father, Yoo Tae Joon, the director of J Medical Center. With a major part of the plot and character description being released, fans await the February 2025 release of the high school drama.

