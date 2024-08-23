When SUGA said there's no 'next BTS' on being asked about message for successors, know what happened

SUGA, the famous K-pop rapper and BTS member who is currently enlisted in the military and is serving his compulsory enlistment as a social worker, once gave priceless advice to successors. SUGA said that there would be no “next BTS” as he hoped all the newcomers would find a new identity of their own.

SUGA made this unforgettable comment during the Map of the Soul: Persona press conference on April 17, 2019. During the press conference, SUGA was asked to give a special message to successors who would follow BTS or who would come after them in the world of K-pop.

At the time, the question that was asked to SUGA was “advice to the next BTS.” To answer it, the Daechwita rapper said that he thinks there is no “The next BTS.” SUGA explained that every child has a hero who they respect, admire, and look up to; likeways, when he started making music, he also “wanted to be like them” (the people he admired).

SUGA added that even though he had heroes, he couldn’t become like them, and “I became BT.” Hence, SUGA said that it would be better to have “other great artists, singers than the next BTS”.

Meanwhile, SUGA recently has been recently wrapped in a drunk and driving incident when, on the night of August 6, he was found driving an electric scooter under the influence of alcohol.

According to reports, when SUGA was returning from a meet with acquaintances, he fell down near his home, and when a nearby patrolling officer came to help him and sniffed alcohol on his breath, he took him to the nearest police station. He was then booked under DUI.

A few days ago, a media outlet revealed a CCTV clip that reportedly showed SUGA falling at his house’s entry while making a sharp turn towards parking.

In the most latest news, SUGA, on August 23, appeared at Yongsan Police Station for the first round of questioning with the police for further investigation of his DUI case. On this day, the rapper commented that he is deeply reflecting on what he has done. The rapper bowed and apologized to everyone for disappointing them.

