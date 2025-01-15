'I have no...': Good Partner's Kwak Si Yang reveals surprising reason for not getting married post Im Hyunju break-up

Lovers of the Red Sky-fame Kwak Si Yang opened up about his views on marriage and why he hasn't tied the knot with someone yet in MBC's variety show Radio Star. The episode where he made the confession is titled Clear Skies for My Second Act and will air on January 15 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

He talked about his desire to get married and start a family soon; however, his present situation wouldn't allow him to do so. Kwak Si Yang is the youngest child of his family, who shoulders the responsibility of being the earning member for his household. Therefore, he needed to save up a lot if he wanted to bring in another person in his life. He mentioned finances being the reason for delaying his marriage. "I want to get married, but the reality is, I have no money," said the 38-year-old actor. Watch the preview of the episode here:

Kwak Si Yang hasn't been embroiled in any dating rumours or talked about marriage plans post his breakup with Heart Signal 2's Lim Hyun Ju. They publicized their relationship in September 2023 and since then showcased their PDA on social media until they broke up. After a year of dating, their respective agencies announced their separation with official statements in November 2024. The statements also said that the actors decided to remain supportive colleagues post their breakup.

Advertisement

Kwak Si Yang also talked about the cameo role of a villain in Good Partner (2024). He mentioned having to undergo a significant transformation for his role in the drama. He made a surprise appearance in the 12th episode of Good Partner, which gained him critical acclaim. The actor will be seen next in the upcoming rom-com K-drama My Dearest Nemesis, starring along with Moon Ga Young, Choi Hyun Wook, and Im Se Mi.

ALSO READ: Lovers of the Red Sky’s Kwak Si Yang and Lim Hyun Joo break up after one year of dating; Agency issues statement