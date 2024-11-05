Lovers of the Red Sky’s Kwak Si Yang and Lim Hyun Joo break up after one year of dating; Agency issues statement

Kwak Si Yang and Lim Hyun Joo announced their relationship sometime around 2023. After publicly acknowledging each other and dating for approximately a year, the two actors have parted ways. Lim Hyun Joo’s agency confirmed the news and revealed that they are no longer together.

On November 5, 2024, the South Korean news publication News1 reported that Kwak Si Yang and Lim Hyun Joo had recently parted ways. Soon after, Lim Hyun Joo’s agency addressed the rumors and confirmed that both actors are no longer together. In addition to confirming the breakup, the agency revealed that they have decided to maintain a close relationship.

Kwak Si Yang and Lim Hyun Joo announced their relationship in September of last year. At the time, Kwak Si Yang’s side confirmed that the two had met casually through mutual acquaintances, and their connection naturally developed into a romantic relationship. In August, Kwak Si Yang even mentioned his girlfriend, Lim Hyun Joo, while appearing on a YouTube channel show.

Meanwhile, Kwak Si Yang, born in 1987, debuted in 2014 with the indie film Night Flight and has appeared in dramas such as Glorious Day, Persevere, Oh My Ghost, Chicago Typewriter, Mirror of the Witch, Fight for My Way, Lovers of the Red Sky, Rookie Cops, Flex X Cop and more. He is also set to appear in the upcoming movie You Will Die in 6 Hours alongside NCT’s Jaehyun. My Dearest Nemesis is his new movie, scheduled for release next year.

Born in 1992, Lim Hyun Joo gained attention in 2018 when she appeared in Season 2 of the reality show Heart Signal. That same year, she began her acting career with the web drama Follow Me Season 10 and has since appeared in the series Director’s Cut, Mr. LEE, among others.

