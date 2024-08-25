Pachinko returned to viewers’ screens with a new season on April 23 and yet again, its good production earned praise from all around the world. With it, came the comeback of Lee Min Ho as Koh Hansu, the complex character who has managed to evoke mixed reactions from the public for his actions in the story.

Koh Hansu is arguably the toughest challenge taken on by the Hallyu superstar who has enjoyed close to 2 decades of fame in the acting industry. Lee Min Ho, known for his roles in shows like Boys Over Flowers and The Heirs, portrays a businessman in Japan-occupied Korea and subsequently Osaka, who falls for a ‘normal’ woman named Sunja, played by Kim Min Ha, only to realise she is so much more. Amid an ongoing war, her remarriage, and the fight for survival, Koh Hansu becomes a key character in her life.

Lee Min Ho’s compelling portrayal of the Pachinko character intensifies in many ways in season 2 as he picks up the role of a ‘father’ to his son Noa many years later only for it to be revealed that Koh Hansu never left Sunja and their kid’s side. In his acting journey, however, this marks the Korean actor’s first-ever parental part in an extended capacity. Harboring a difficult relationship with his own on-screen father, Lee Min Ho talks about taking on the task in an exclusive conversation with us.

Advertisement

Dishing about portraying the various tough moments that come with playing the part and if he sought advice from anyone in his acquaintances to play it better, Lee Min Ho pondered briefly about it and said, “Because it was a stage of life and emotions that I haven’t personally felt, I turned to documentaries and YouTube videos about fatherhood.”

Further revealing the kind of clips he would go for, the actor shared in the interview, “I looked for content about conversations shared between fathers and sons in that age range .”

Despite being his first fatherly role, Lee Min Ho has managed to hit it on the nail with the parental pressures from a successful man’s perspective. More of Koh Hansu and Baek Noa’s journey will be revealed in the upcoming episodes of Pachinko season 2 airing every Friday on Apple TV+.

ALSO READ: Pachinko Season 2 Review: Lee Min Ho and Kim Min Ha’s poignant sequel brings angst, drama, and longing to life