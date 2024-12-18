'I miss you': BTS' Jungkook expresses love for fans from military amid hate train on his pet Bam's account

Jungkook, the popular K-pop idol from BTS, is currently serving in the South Korean military. Due to his hiatus, the global star has remained away from the limelight for a long time. However, he came with a special message for his fans and expressed his love for them.

On December 18, 2024, BTS' Jungkook took to the fan communication platform Weverse and left a message for his fans. He reached out with a heartfelt message, asking if everyone was doing well and staying healthy. He urged them to take care of themselves, avoid getting sick or hurt, and eat their meals regularly before adding, "I miss you."

Recently, fans noticed a surge of hateful comments targeting Jungkook and his dog, Bam, on their Instagram account. Shockingly, some of these comments even referenced Yeontan, BTS V's cherished pet who recently passed away, going as far as wishing harm upon Jungkook and Bam. In response, fans have taken a proactive approach by flooding the account with positive messages to counteract the malicious remarks.

The artist opened a new channel on YouTube with the name Bam's dad. The channel is named after the K-pop star's Doberman pet dog Bam. It is possible that the artist will be releasing videos featuring his pet, and fans are excited about the content that will be uploaded to the channel.

Jungkook made his solo debut with the album GOLDEN in 2023, taking the world by storm. The album features popular collaborations such as SEVEN ft. Latto and 3D ft. Jack Harlow, both of which topped international charts. Moreover, the artist has also released a solo documentary movie titled I AM STILL. The film follows the 150-day process of creating the album GOLDEN and leading up to its ultimate release.

An extended version of the docufilm I AM STILL was released as a docuseries titled I AM STILL THE ORIGINAL on December 3, 2024. The series delves deeper into the artist's musical journey and the inspirations behind his debut solo album, GOLDEN. This expanded series includes an additional 55 minutes of content, featuring performances and moments not included in the original film, which was released globally in September 2024.

