Sardaar Ji 3 Box Office: Diljit starrer becomes Highest Grossing Indian film in Pakistan
Overall, Sardaar Ji 3 ranks as the fourth highest grosser in the country, it will soon climb to the second place, just behind The Legend of Maula Jatt.
Sardaar Ji 3 has made history by becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of all time in Pakistan. The Diljit Dosanjh headlined film, which features Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, has grossed PKR 40.50 crore approx as of yesterday, edging past Carry on Jatta 3, which previously held the record. Overall, the film ranks as the fourth highest grosser in the country and it will soon climb to the second place, just behind The Legend of Maula Jatt.
Released three weeks ago, the film grossed a massive PKR 21 crore approx during its first week. In its second week, the cinemas were shut on Saturday and Sunday due to Muharram, and despite that, the film managed to gross over PKR 9.50 crore. Now in its third week, the film has grossed PKR 10 crore in six days, with the full week expected to be PKR 11 crore plus. The third week will drop less than 50 per cent from the first week, which is an excellent hold.
At this pace, the film is firmly on track to cross PKR 50 crore and is likely headed toward the PKR 60 crore, or possibly much more.
The film is a huge blockbuster in the Punjab province, which accounts for more than 85 per cent of its total box office in the country. In Lahore alone, the film has grossed around PKR 25 crore and is projected to surpass PKR 40 crore in its full run. The highest-grossing film in Lahore is The Legend of Maula Jatt, which grossed close to PKR 60 crore during a year-long theatrical run in 2022. For Sardaar Ji 3 to come close to the biggest Pakistani film ever is an extraordinary achievement.
The Highest Grossing Indian films in Pakistan are as follows:
|Rank
|Title
|Year
|Gross (in PKR)
|Gross (in USD)
|1
|Sardaar Ji 3
|2025
|40.50 cr.
|1,427,000
|2
|Carry on Jatta 3
|2023
|40.00 cr.
|1,412,000
|3
|Sanju
|2018
|37.60 cr.
|3,090,000
|4
|Sultan
|2016
|33.80 cr.
|3,233,000
|5
|Jatt and Juliet 3
|2024
|30.00 cr.
|1,079,000
|6
|Dhoom 3
|2013
|25.00 cr.
|2,356,000
|7
|PK
|2014
|23.50 cr.
|2,367,000
|8
|Bajrangi Bhaijaan
|2015
|23.00 cr.
|2,225,000
|9
|Padmaavat
|2018
|23.00 cr.
|2,082,000
|10
|Dilwale
|2015
|22.75 cr.
|2,175,000
Pakistan has been a no-go for Bollywood films since 2019, when they were banned amidst geopolitical tensions. The Punjabi films have continued to be permitted, under the veil of them being UK or Canada productions on paper, which most Punjabi films nowadays are. Unlike Punjabi cinema, Bollywood films used to enjoy a pan-nation appeal, particularly in Sindh, where Karachi, the biggest city of the country, is situated. Had titles like Pathaan or Jawan been released in Pakistan, they could have potentially grossed over PKR 150 crore.
