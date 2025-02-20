Is BTS’ J-Hope secretly dating TWICE’s Nayeon? Fans go wild over viral ‘proof’ and his first relationship rumor

BTS members’ dating rumors have always become the talk of the town. Recently, social media has been buzzing with speculation that J-Hope might be in a relationship with TWICE member Nayeon, based on proof compiled by some fans. A recent TikTok post with 400,000 views gathered evidence suggesting that the two stars have been in the same place at the same time, dating back to 2022. They reportedly visited the same restaurant for an event around the same time, which initially sparked the rumors.

Netizens also identified other instances where the two took photos at the same locations and shared them on social media in 2023 and 2024. The latest alleged proof, taken in January 2025, shows them striking similar couple-like poses—though in different locations. The proof has certainly raised some eyebrows. Pictures don’t lie, or do they? Only time will tell.

On the work front, Lollapalooza Berlin 2025 unveiled its star-studded lineup, featuring BTS’ J-Hope, IVE, Justin Timberlake, Gracie Abrams, Raye, Benson Boone, Armin van Buuren, Brutalismus 3000, and more. The festival will take place from July 12 to 13 at the Olympic Park and Olympic Stadium in Berlin. Additionally, J-Hope is set to embark on his 2025 solo tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, with stops across Asia and North America. The tour kicks off in Seoul, South Korea, on February 28, 2025.

Meanwhile, Nayeon dropped her second solo album in June last year, post which TWICE’s 14th mini album was released. In April, the girl group is set to appear as a special guest at Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres concerts in Seoul. They will perform six shows at Goyang Stadium from April 16 to 25, 2025.

Fans have long speculated about BTS members’ relationships, but the members have consistently denied these rumors. For instance, in October 2023, RM stated he didn’t have a girlfriend. Even BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie are still rumored to be in a relationship, according to fans. In May 2023, a video allegedly showing the two holding hands in Paris reignited speculation. However, neither artist’s agency has confirmed the rumors