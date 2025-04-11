Who is Park Bo Gum dating? Complete list of relationship rumors with IU, Kim Yoo Jung, Song Hye Kyo and more

With every new role, Park Bo Gum proves why he remains one of South Korea’s most beloved actors. His latest drama, When Life Gives You Tangerines, has taken the internet by storm, once again showcasing the actor's gentle charm and natural chemistry with co-stars. At 31, Park Bo Gum isn’t just a household name; he’s the definition of a green flag in K-drama culture. But as his on-screen appeal continues to grow, so does the curiosity around his real-life relationships.

Advertisement

Park Bo Gum has always managed to keep a low profile off-screen. Despite being in the spotlight for over a decade, he remains one of the few celebrities who has never publicly confirmed a relationship. Still, fans can't help but speculate, especially when his romantic roles feel all too real.

Much of the recent buzz has centered around Bo Gum and singer-actress IU, his co-star in When Life Gives You Tangerines. Their touching performances and visible ease with one another have led many fans to wonder: Could something be going on off-camera? The answer, however, is a respectful NO.

While their on-screen chemistry might seem too perfect to be fake, Park Bo Gum and IU are long-time friends. In an interview with Teen Vogue, Bo Gum recalled meeting IU when they were teenagers filming a commercial. Since then, their friendship has only deepened through shared projects, including a brief appearance in the 2015 series The Producers. Though they’ve grown up in the same industry and share a close bond, romance isn’t on the cards, especially since IU is currently in a relationship with actor Lee Jong Suk.

Advertisement

IU isn’t the only name linked with Park Bo Gum. Over the years, several dating rumors have surrounded the actor, most notably with Love in the Moonlight co-star Kim Yoo Jung. Their natural rapport on-screen sparked immediate fan interest, and rumors intensified when the two were allegedly spotted together in the Philippines back in 2020. While nothing was ever confirmed, the incident fueled speculation for months.

Then came whispers of a relationship with actress Jang Na Ra. Online forums were buzzing with claims that the two were not only dating but even preparing for marriage. The rumors grew so persistent that Jang Na Ra addressed them directly, saying, “I haven’t even met him on the street while walking past. I don’t know where Cheongdam Wedding Street is, and I spend most of my time at home or in my neighborhood.” That humorous but firm denial quickly put the gossip to rest.

Advertisement

Park Bo Gum was also briefly rumored to be romantically linked with Red Velvet’s Irene and actress Song Hye Kyo, both of whom he had collaborated with in various public and professional settings. However, in each case, no concrete evidence ever surfaced, and the speculation fizzled out.

Despite being one of the most recognizable faces in Korean entertainment, Park Bo Gum is remarkably private. He’s never confirmed a romantic relationship and rarely shares personal details, preferring to let his work speak for itself. That very mystery is part of what fans find so appealing. He manages to maintain his warmth and sincerity in public while guarding the most personal parts of his life.

For now, it seems Park Bo Gum is focused on his craft, not dating. And while fans may continue to dream up pairings and ‘what ifs,’ the actor remains happily single, at least by public record. So, is Park Bo Gum dating anyone? The answer remains unchanged: no confirmed relationships, just a lot of admiration, a few wild rumors, and an ever-growing fanbase rooting for his happiness on and off-screen.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: When Life Gives You Tangerines: Did you know meaning behind names of Park Bo Gum and IU’s children? HIDDEN message will make you cry