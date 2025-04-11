When Life Gives You Tangerines: Who is Park Hae Joon? Learn about actor playing Park Bo Gum's older self

Park Hae Joon is a South Korean actor with a career spanning over a decade. He recently gained widespread attention for his role as Yang Gwan Sik's aged version in Netflix's When Life Gives You Tangerines. The romance drama won hearts with its emotionally-rich plot and chemistry between the characters. Following the series' conclusion, interest in the talented cast has been piqued, with Park Hae Joon being one of the actors generating significant curiosity due to his standout performance in the latest role.

In When Life Gives You Tangerines, Park Bo Gum's transition to Park Hae Joon, as Yang Gwan Sik's older version seemed smooth and effortless. Both of them have received immense praise for their role as a loving husband and father. Many might be recognising Park Hae Joon's talent only recently, however, he has been serving the industry for quite some time now. He made his acting debut as a supporting cast in the film Helpless (2011). His first drama was God of War (2012). Before that, he had primarily been a stage actor for plays and musicals.

He begun his career in theater in the early 2000s, with the musical Samcheon– Flower of Ruin, and later stepped into the K-drama sphere. Park Hae Joon started on mostly as a supporting actor and received acclaim for his role in the film Hwayi: A Monster Boy in 2013. His breakthrough moment came in 2018, through his versatile performances in the drama My Mister and the independent film 4th Place. He gained wider recognition for his role in the crime action film Believer the same year.

His notable roles include The World of the Married (2020), where he played an unfaithful husband Lee Tae Oh and The 8 Show (2024), where he starred as the ruthless and villainous sixth floor resident. He also impressed with his role in the highly-acclaimed film 12.12: The Day (2023),where he played the role of Major General Noh Tae Geon. Park Hae Joon will next be seen in the upcoming film YADANG: The Snitch, starring alongside Kang Ha Neul. Releasing on April 16, it will portray Park Hae Joon as Oh Sang Jae, a narcotics detective known for his relentless pursuit of drug criminals.

