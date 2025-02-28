IU surprises When Life Gives You Tangerines co-star Park Bo Gum with surprise appearance on show: Watch

Park Bo Gum is to appear in the upcoming episode of You in Radio show. The popular YouTube show is hosted by Goblin: The Lonely and Great God's Yoo In Na. In the show, the When Life Gives You Tangerines actor will open up about his upcoming projects and about his likes and interests. He comes alone in the show, but little does he know his co-star and friend IU will be joining him after some time.

In the preview of the upcoming episode featuring Park Bo Gum, which was released on February 27, he is seen performing a fun dare given by the host. The dare is to call someone and get them to ask him, "Are you having a hard time?" For the dare, the first person the actor thinks of IU, showcasing a close friendship that transcends their on-screen collaborations. To complete his mission, he called her up and started making up stories of going through a low phase lately, aiming at making her feel sorry for him and asking him the question that he wanted to hear.

However, what followed next was a pleasant surprise for Park Bo Gum. IU asked the question but not over the call, instead by entering the room where the episode was being filmed. As she walked through the door in black clothes and red cap, he looked flabbergasted, wondering what was happening and how did she arrive there. She will be revealed as a surprise guest in the episode, which will premiere on March 6, Thursday, at 7 p.m. KST. Viewers expect to see candid moments of the two in the show.

The episode airing a day before the release of their romance Netflix drama, When Life Gives You Tangerines, could potentially boost the series' reception. The story follows two childhood friends-turned-lovers, who navigate love, heartbreak, and self-realization together. The leads' chemistry in the teaser of the drama seemed nice and natural, which might be because IU and Park Bo Gum have been friends for a while, and they previously worked together on the show Thank You for Your Hard Work.