IU wants brother to inherit her share of parents' property; says 'he's dead' if he attempts to address her informally

IU is consistently recognized and considered among the highest-paid and most influential actresses in South Korea, due to her success in both music and acting, as well as her numerous lucrative endorsement deals. An estimate of her financial power can be gotten from her recent comment on her intention of giving away inheriting her parents' money. She shared the same in her appearance in Salon Drip 2's latest episode on March 11.

Salon Drip 2 is a light-hearted variety show that airs on the YouTube channel TEO Universe. In its latest episode, IU told host Jang Do Yeon that she did not intend to inherit her family wealth, due to being "financially independent" and well-settled. She revealed having talks regarding the inheritance with her parents and wanting the entire fortune to be divided among them and her brother. She mentioned telling her parents, "Just exclude me, and divide it into thirds without my share."

The When Life Gives You Tangerines actress also shared the reason for her being able to have such candid conversations regarding anything, even if it's financial, because she considered them as her "best friends". Her warm bond with her parents is evident from the way she spoke about them. Just like her, she wants her younger sibling Lee Jong Hoon to be "more filial". Her jovial argument for the same was that he is the one who is going to inherit everything anyways so the least he can do is be more respectful, caring and dutiful towards their parents.

IU revealed being the kind of elder sister who is very strict about honorifics. As the host asked if her brother ever called her informally, she said, "(He) can’t call me Ya! (informal version of hey!). If he does that, he’s dead." According to her, Lee Jong Hoon never addressed her by her actual name. The closest he came was calling her "IU", which earned him a look from her. Knowing the unexpected side of hers made the host laugh.