When Life Gives You Tangerines’ Ep 1-4 Recap: Do IU and Park Bo Gum end up together? Know everything here

IU and Park Bo Gum's highly anticipated series, When Life Gives You Tangerines, made its global debut on Netflix on March 7, captivating audiences with its poignant storyline and undeniable lead chemistry. The first four episodes took viewers on a heartwarming and emotional journey, focusing on the leads as they navigated their lives from childhood to adulthood, hand in hand, against all odds. However, if you are wondering whether they end up together and achieve their life aspirations, this article has all the answers.

In When Life Gives You Tangerines, IU plays the bold and rebellious O Ae Sun and Yang Gwan Sik (Park Bo Gum) is her biggest supporter and cheerleader. Leading a life of extreme poverty and misery, after being orphaned at the age of 10, O Ae Sun has no one to rely on except the guy madly in love with her, Yang Gwan Sik. However, his mother and shaman grandmother are against their relationship and plot to break them apart. His mother manipulates her into marrying a 30-year-old man with two kids and forces Yang Gwan Sik to go to the mainland to pursue sports.

Do O Ae Sun and Yang Gwan Sik find their way back to each other?

Yang Gwan Sik jumps off the ship mid-sea on seeing O Ae Sun calling his name at the shore. He swapped all the way to her and they had a dramatic reunion. They then get married and become proud parents of a baby girl. However, O Ae Sun and her daughter get ill-treated by her in-laws. After seeing it get too much for her, Yang Gwan Sik takes her and little Geum Myeong's hands and leaves home with them. In his 20s, he shoulders the responsibility of being the family's head, working relentlessly to give them a better future.

Does O Ae Sun get a chance to fulfill her academic goals?

Poverty forces O Ae Sun to give up on her dream of becoming a poet and settle into a life of domesticity. After parting ways with her in-laws, financial struggles make college unaffordable. She prioritizes being a devoted mother and wife over pursuing higher education. However, when her grown daughter asks if she regrets marrying a man from a similar humble background, O Ae Sun's response is a resolute no.