BTS' V, Jungkook, and IVE's Jang Wonyoung's defamer buys villa with earnings from malicious videos; REPORT

Infamous YouTuber Sojang, the owner of Taldeok Camp channel was ordered by the court to pay heavy fines due to her proven offence of spreading falsehood regarding various K-pop stars. The victims of her online attack included BTS' V, Jungkook, IVE's Jang Wonyoung, soloist Kang Daniel and more. Recently, a legal expert revealed her massive income from the and assets accumulation through uploading of such derogatory content regarding the artist, on the April 9 episode of tvN’s You Quiz on the Block, as reported by K-media Star News.

Jung Kyung Seok, South Korea's first official cybercrime attorney, revealed that the operator of the channel not only created false and defamatory content regarding BTS' V, Jungkook, IVE's Jang Wonyoung and others, but also used the profits she earned from them to buy a villa. The newly-purchased apartment was seized by authorities after her offence was proven in the 12th Civil Division of the Seoul Western District Court, as per him. The attorney highlighted the significance of this case in setting a crucial precedent in cybercrime law, stating, "All profits from cybercrime are now subject to forfeiture. If you're caught, your life could be completely ruined."

He emphasized that spreading false information online was no longer risk-free and could have severe consequences, including loss of assets. The case garnered widespread attention for its legal implications and its impact on protecting public figures from unjust defamations. Jung Kyung Seok noted that this increased awareness may prevent potential offenders, saying, "That awareness alone might stop them from even trying." The legal personnel recalled submitting a request with the US court to uncover the identity of the owner of Taldeok Camp channel.

As per him, that was the turning point of the case, as it was followed by Google's notice to Sojang regarding the impending disclosure of her identity. Soon after receiving the notification, the Taldeok Camp YouTube channel was deleted by its operator and no malicious content was uploaded thereafter. According to the attroney, he is currently working with the US officials to retrieve those Sojang has then, been proven guilty and ordered to pay millions of KRW fines. She then appealed against it, however, chances of the request being accepted are low.

