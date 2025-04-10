IVE’s Jang Wonyoung and 2PM’s Lee Junho confirmed as MCs for 10th Asia Artist Awards 2025; know when it's happening

The highly anticipated 2025 Asia Artist Awards (AAA) has officially announced its host lineup, sparking excitement across the entertainment world. According to the event’s organizing committee on April 10, this year’s awards show will be unlike any before, as it celebrates its 10th anniversary with a two-day extravaganza in December. The main ceremony will take place on December 6, followed by a special commemorative event: the 10th Anniversary AAA Festa on December 7.

With a reputation for spotlighting the brightest stars in K-pop, K-dramas, and broader Asian entertainment, the Asia Artist Awards has grown into one of the industry’s most prestigious and watched events. As the AAA marks a decade of recognizing excellence across music, film, and television, organizers are going all out to make the 2025 edition extra memorable and this year’s MC pairing is a clear proof of that.

Taking on the role of hosts for the star-studded event are IVE’s Jang Wonyoung and 2PM’s Lee Junho, two artists who represent the fusion of youthful energy and seasoned professionalism. Their selection has already generated a wave of anticipation among fans, with many eager to see the chemistry the two will bring to the stage.

For Jang Wonyoung, this marks her fifth consecutive time as the host of the AAA, having first taken on the role in 2021. Despite her young age, the IVE member has consistently impressed audiences with her polished stage presence, natural elegance, and confident delivery. Over the years, she has grown from a rising rookie to a central figure at the awards, a transformation solidified when she was awarded the coveted Queen of AAA title at the 2024 ceremony.

On the other hand, Lee Junho will be making his hosting debut at the 2025 AAA. Though it’s his first time stepping up as MC, the 2PM member is no stranger to the event or its accolades. He won the Actor of the Year award in both 2022 and 2023, an impressive back-to-back achievement that highlights his acting skills and growing dominance in the drama industry. With his dual identity as a K-pop idol and famous actor, Junho brings a unique blend of experience that makes him an ideal host for this landmark event.

Fans of both stars took to social media to express their excitement over the pairing. Many have praised the decision to bring together two artists with such different yet complementary energies. Observers are particularly curious to see how their personalities will play off each other in a live hosting setting.

