J-Hope announces encore concert on BTS’ debut anniversary; fans hope for surprise reunion of all seven members post military discharge

J-Hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour is wrapping up in July 2025, with the final two concerts scheduled in South Korea's Goyang. Interestingly, the date of the show coincides with BTS' 10th anniversary. Fans are speculating that the group might make a surprise appearance at J-Hope's concerts, fueled by the artists' previous hints about a potential full-group comeback soon and the symbolic timing of the event.

As per BTS' May 7 Weverse notice, J-Hope's world tour will culminate with two shows in his home country, at Goyang Stadium, Gyeonggi-do. The shows will have in-person audiences as well as be streamed live. The dates for J-Hope's last solo stages of the ongoing world tour are July 13 and 14. Doesn't it ring a bell? Yes, July 13, 2025, will officially mark BTS' 12 years in the music industry. Previously, there were speculations that the group might be planning something special for this milestone.

J-Hope's repeated mentions of full-group comeback discussions have further amplified fan anticipation. The rumor was fueled by BTS asking fans to answer 12 questions regarding their experience with the boy band's music. Given that all BTS members serving in the military are slated for discharge in July, the possibility of a surprise OT7 performance at the HOPE ON THE STAGE FINAL concert is certainly plausible.

Nevertheless, SUGA's situation is slightly different, as he will still be undergoing training after July 13, with his official discharge date set for July 21. This discrepancy has led fans to wonder optimistically, "can yoongi be released early?" Many BTS ARMY are of the opinion that they will somehow make the reunion happen on July 13 and hold a grand 12th anniversary FESTA event. Some even speculated that SUGA might utilize his accumulated leave to facilitate an early discharge, but it's unclear whether South Korean military rules have such provisions.

Regardless of all the different kinds of discussions, all fans can do is wait for either an official notice or remain hopeful for a surprise full-group reunion at J-Hope's last encore acts.

