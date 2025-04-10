BTS hints at reunion and FESTA 2025 content with new ask from ARMY: 'We want to listen to your stories'

BTS is set to become a military training-completed group in June this year. Following SUGA's return to civilian life on June 21, the seven members of the boy band will be reunited and are expected to hold special events for their 12th anniversary FESTA 2025. On April 10, 8:30 AM IST, the boy band released a Weverse notice, with a link to a Google form containing a set of 12 questions. They want BTS ARMY to fill the answers, as according to them, it "will help you bridge the gap between us."

The form contains queries regarding BTS ARMY's favourites regarding the group– their song, choreography, concert moment and more. It also includes questions regarding how the fans were introduced to BTS' music and whether it helped them cope with some kind of difficult situation. They basically intended to find out the impact of BTS' content on each AMRY. Fans are speculating the purpose of the Google form was to figure out what kind of content the boy band should release during FESTA 2025, to celebrate their 12th anniversary.

BTS FESTA is the annual celebration of their debut anniversary (June 13), which usually includes the group's month-long participation in various activities and content releases. This year, the members might start the celebrations after June 21, following SUGA's military discharge. Through the 12 questions asked to the fans, they "want to listen to your (ARMYs’) stories." They asked the fans to submit the answers of the inquisitions, stating the reason for the request– "Please tell us your answers and reasons for the 12 questions that will help you bridge the gap between us!"

BTS is reportedly using insights gathered from the fan feedback to create an unforgettable experience for their 2025 anniversary celebrations. This milestone holds extra significance as all members will be reuniting for the festivities, a change from last year's event, when Jin was the only mandatory training-completed member. During that time, Jin hosted a fan-hug event, allowing 1,000 lucky fans to cherish a special moment with him.

