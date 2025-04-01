BTS' J-Hope's Mona Lisa debuts at No. 65 on Billboard Hot 100, ties Jungkook's record

BTS member J-Hope's latest solo single, Mona Lisa, released on March 21, achieved a splendid feat. The love song, combining Hip-hop and R&B genres, had a great debut in the Billboard Hot 100 chart, as announced by Billboard on March 31. With that J-Hope broke his record of the best-ranked debut of any K-pop song in 2025 on the list. He previously held the title with his second solo release of 2025– Sweet Dreams, featuring Miguel. Mona Lisa's Billboard debut also brought him to par with Jungkook in another record list.

J-Hope's Mona Lisa has been making waves on global charts. The BTS member's latest single is off to a great start by landing at No. 65 on the Billboard Hot 100. No other song by a K-pop soloist has achieved a similar or better ranking in the chart. The previous record-holder, Sweet Dreams debuted at No. 66 last week and was the best-ranked one back then. Just like Sweet Dreams, Mona Lisa is also making and breaking multiple records. The groovy track, which got fans obsessed, also clinched the No. 1 spot on the Worldwide iTunes Chart, just a day after its release.

The song's smooth lyrics and addictive chorus choreography made numerous fans and K-pop stars hop on to its TikTok and Instagram reel challenge. With Mona Lisa's featuring on the Billboard list, J-Hope became the K-Pop act with the third-most charting songs in Hot 100 history. He now has seven songs in the list, equalling the record of his youngest teammate Jungkook. They are followed by the two other maknae line members V and Jimin and BLACKPINK's Jennie in the fourth place, with 6 songs in the Billboard chart.

The first place is held by the K-pop group BTS, with 27 songs. The latest addition to the 27-track list is J-Hope's Mona Lisa. The song's title is "inspired by Leonardo da Vinci’s iconic masterpiece ‘Mona Lisa,’ the track likens the praise for the alluring person to the timeless masterpiece," as mentioned in BIGHIT MUSIC's official site.