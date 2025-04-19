BTS' CFO sparks full-group comeback delay rumors amid Jin's solo tour announcement: 'We do not have...'

BTS fans are eagerly anticipating an OT7 comeback, but concerns about a potential delay are circulating. The speculation has been amplified by their agency HYBE Labels' CFO's recent comment, as reported by K-media outlet Yonhap News. The statements of the HYBE shareholders and Jin's recent announcement of a 9-city solo tour from June to August heightened fan worries regarding a lack of full-group new album release and world tour in 2025.

HYBE Corporation's annual general shareholders' meeting took place on March 31, where the officials opened up about the possibilities of the BTS members' comeback project. In response to an inquiry about projected sales following BTS' return, Lee Kyung Joon, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of BTS' management label, provided clarification. He stated, "We are still in the process of discussing the group's promotion plans for 2026. Therefore, we do not have any projections laid out at this time."

The comment about finalizing plans for the next year implies that a reunion for the K-pop group in 2025 might not be feasible. Given that the eldest member, Jin, is tied up with his solo commitments until August, it seems increasingly improbable that the entire group will be able to reunite and adequately prepare for the highly anticipated comeback in the last quarter of this year. Jin's RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, which encompasses 18 nights, will undoubtedly be exhausting, making it highly unlikely that he will be able to embark on another tour with his fellow band members immediately after.

HYBE’s CEO, Lee Jae Sang, also echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the need for the members to carefully consider their next move before embarking on extensive activities like a world tour or full-length album drop. He shared, “BTS members will return after completing their military service and they will need time to prepare. We are preparing by discussing with top-tier composers, but the artists need to think carefully and prepare.”

Earlier, rumors suggested BTS was gearing up for exciting activities to celebrate their 12th anniversary FESTA in 2025, potentially including a world tour. These speculations gained momentum after the group asked fans to complete a series of 12 questionnaires on April 10, which included inquiries about their most memorable BTS concert experience.

