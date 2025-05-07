Jackson Wang asks if you 'want to dance' in NEW teaser drop with Diljit Dosanjh for collab track BUCK; watch

Some collaborations make noise. Others cause a storm. This one? It’s a cultural earthquake. K-pop sensation and GOT7 member Jackson Wang and Indian artist Diljit Dosanjh have joined forces for a fiery new track titled BUCK. The teaser is already blowing up timelines for Jackson Wang and Diljit Dosanjh's fans.

Advertisement

The clip dropped ahead of the official release on May 9, and it’s safe to say: expectations have not just been met—they’ve been shattered. The teaser has clocked over 200,000 likes within hours, and fans can’t get enough of the dark visuals, hypnotic vibe, and electric chemistry.

The video opens with Jackson Wang’s smooth line, “Do you wanna dance?”—a slow burn that sets the mood before the beat even hits. He’s dressed in black, surrounded by shadows, his signature Magic Man aura oozing from every frame.

Diljit Dosanjh is also in black attire, flashing a knowing smile, the screen tightens into a haunting stare-down between the two icons. It’s mysterious, it’s magnetic, and it leaves you wanting more.

The teaser’s caption? Short and spicy: “BUCK feat. @diljitdosanjh May 9 12 PM CST. PRE-SAVE in BIO now. Do u wanna dance?” This shows the power of Jackson Wang, who knows how to captive his audience with short, interesting snippets.

Advertisement

This is a first-of-its-kind crossover. Jackson Wang, a GOT7 member turned global soloist, brings his East-meets-West style and genre-defying flair. His Magic Man album proved he’s a creative powerhouse, and BUCK is only pushing that boundary further.

Diljit Dosanjh, forever the desi trailblazer, isn’t new to global love. From Coachella in 2023 to the Met Gala in 2025, he’s not just repping Punjabi music, he’s rewriting its global playbook.

Speaking about the upcoming track, BUCK isn’t just a song—it’s a statement. A meeting point of K-pop and Punjabi pop. A cultural celebration. A dancefloor detonation waiting to happen.

And there’s more: Jackson is heading to India starting May 9 for a two-week promo tour. That means media appearances, fan meetups, and maybe even more collab talks. If you're lucky, you just might get to vibe with him IRL.

So, mark your calendars. May 9. BUCK. Jackson Wang. Diljit Dosanjh. Worlds collide. Rhythms rise. You in?