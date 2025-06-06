Jackson Wang’s Hate To Love OUT: Singer goes for no dance, just darkness and deep emotion ahead of MAGIC MAN 2 drop

GOT7’s Jackson Wang has released a new single titled Hate To Love today, on June 6, 2025. It offers fans a raw and introspective glimpse into the emotional world of his upcoming album, MAGIC MAN 2. The song is his 17th digital English single. It serves as the fourth pre-release track from his third studio album, which is scheduled to drop on July 18, 2025.

Unlike his usual performance-heavy visuals, the music video for Hate To Love strips everything down to the essentials. It features Jackson seated alone in a shadowy space, dressed in dark-toned attire, and delivering emotionally charged lyrics. There is no choreography or grand visual effects. Instead it highlights the stillness of sorrow and the weight of vulnerability.

MAGIC MAN 2: An album in four parts

MAGIC MAN 2 will feature 11 tracks in total, with a strong thematic focus on grief, loss, and healing. Jackson has confirmed that the album will be divided into four distinct sections. Each part will represent a different stage of emotional reckoning, from denial to acceptance.

The pre-release journey began in February with High Alone followed by the bold, experimental GBAD and its trio of remixes. Jackson then surprised fans by collaborating with Indian superstar Diljit Dosanjh for BUCK, a vibrant fusion of East and West. Now, with Hate To Love, the tone has shifted dramatically, reflecting melancholy and emotional struggle.

Full tracklist of MAGIC MAN 2

Here is the complete list of songs confirmed for Jackson Wang’s third studio album:

High Alone Not For Me Access BUCK (featuring Diljit Dosanjh) GBAD Hate To Love One Time Everything Dear: Sophie Ricky Made Me a Man

About Jackson’s solo career

Jackson Wang first rose to fame as a member of GOT7 in 2014. However, his solo career quickly carved a unique space in the global music scene. In 2017, he founded his own label, Team Wang, to have full creative control over his artistic direction.

His debut English album, Mirrors (2019), topped Billboard’s Independent Albums chart and received wide international acclaim. His second album, MAGIC MAN (2022), introduced fans to a darker, cinematic rock aesthetic.

Jackson described MAGIC MAN as a mirror to his inner chaos, a record born out of his personal emotional turbulence. Now, with MAGIC MAN 2, he’s continuing that journey. This time unmasking layers of sorrow with even deeper emotional clarity.

