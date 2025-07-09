The Great Indian Kapil Show New Episode Promo: Did Jaideep Ahlawat take jibe at Jackson Wang?

The Great Indian Kapil Show's new episode promo is out, showcasing all the versatile personalities that have carved out a special space in the hearts of the audience. The upcoming episode of Kapil Sharma's show will be graced by the talented stars of OTT, including Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat, Pratik Gandhi, and Jitendra Kumar. The new episode will also have a guest appearance of Korean rapper Jackson Wang.

Did Jaideep Ahlawat take jibe at Jackson Wang?

In the new episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Kapil Sharma took a dig at Jaideep Ahlawat's intimidating personality and mentioned that he is capable of scaring anyone. The star comedian then joked about Pratik Gandhi's face, saying that he looks like he is from a 'dry state.'

While conversing with Kapil and the team, Vijay Varma quipped that his house runs because of Netflix. Sharma then asked Jitendra what he does when someone calls him 'brother', to which the actor said that he refuses to give selfies to girls who call him 'brother.' Kapil praises him for learning the tactics.

Amidst all this, the special appearances and performances of Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Sunil Grover fill the room with laughter.

Later, Kapil Sharma welcomes GOT7 member Jackson Wang on the show. The room is filled with applause as he graces the show. Jackson then attempts to teach a dance step to Kapil and Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat, Pratik Gandhi, and Jitendra Kumar.

Seeing Jackson Wang move his leg front and back, Jaideep quickly takes a jibe at him, saying, "Are garba hai ye toh? (This is garba)." This statement leaves everyone in splits. Jaideep said, "Ye garba che." The promo ends.

In the last episode of the show, Indian cricketers Gautam Gambhir, Rishabh Pant, Abhishek Sharma, and Yuzvendra Chahal had made a special appearance. This episode was filled with fun revelations and anecdotes.

For the uninformed, the debut episode of the third season of The Great Indian Kapil Show was graced by Salman Khan.

The Great Indian Kapil Show's new episodes air every Saturday at 8 PM.

