'Maybe this is my last visit to India' Why did Jackson Wang say this on The Great Indian Kapil Show?

Every Saturday evening new episodes of The Great Indian Kapil Show release. The show is currently in its 3rd season, and the fourth episode was out today. The latest episodes featured several OTT stars like Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat, Pratik Gandhi, and Jitendra Kumar. Along with this, Korean rapper Jackson Wang also made a brief appearance, lighting the mood with his music and his dance moves. However, here's his one statement that can leave his fans worried.

Will Jackson Wang not return to India again?

In The Great Indian Kapil Show's latest episode, guest Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat, Pratik Gandhi, and Jitendra Kumar's conversation with Kapil Sharma fills the room with laughter. From sharing anecdotes of their early life to speaking about their profession before acting, the stars were unfiltered. They spoke in detail about their journey and even opened up about experiencing stardom.

Towards the end of the episode, Kapil Sharma invited special guest Jackson Wang on the stage. As soon as he entered, Jackson won hearts with his energetic singing. Kapil then teased Jackson for his friendship with Bollywood actor Disha Patani.

The comedian-actor mentioned details of Jackson's last visit to India, revealing he rode a chariot with Disha. He then asked Wang if he and Disha are 'just friends' or more than that. Jackson confessed, "Only friends."

Kapil Sharma informed the Korean rapper about his popularity in India and told him that Indian girls are fans of his songs. However, Jackson says,"Never." He was asked the reason for denying this fact. Jackson disclosed, "I'm coming to India for the second time. And on this trip, I went to three clubs."

Kapil asked, "What happened there?" Wang revealed that no one looked at him at the club. The comedian stated possibilities that there might be dark in the club and so girls might not have seen in.

Jackson Wang said, "No, I'm pretty white. You people can see me." He recalled his visit to the club and said, "I walk and they look through me. Every time in India when people know me, my community, they always come and ask for autographs but always for their friend, never for them. So, maybe this is my last visit to India. I am so sad."

Kapil refused to buy this fact, and to cheer him up, he asked the live audience to raise hands if they were Jackson Wang's fans. When everyone raised their hands, Wang quipped, "Very good actors."

However, before saying goodbye, Jackson danced with Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat, Pratik Gandhi, Jitendra Kumar and Kapil. He even did bhangra with everyone.

The Great Indian Kapil Show episodes air every Saturday at 8 PM.

