GOT7's Jackson Wang reveals how first girlfriend broke up with him leading to trauma: 'I cried so hard...'

Known for his easy-going personality, Jackson Wang often treats fans to TMI sessions, sharing humorous stories and personal insights. During his recent visit to India, he opened up about his personal life, showcasing his down-to-earth and candid nature.

Wang shared intimate details, including an anecdote about his first girlfriend and the heartbreak that followed. Notably, he revealed how a particular aspect of the incident reminded him of a "trauma" and why.

Jackson opened up about first girlfriend

During an interview with entrepreneur Raj Shamani, Jackson Wang revealed he had been really heartbroken once. He mentioned that since it happened during his time as a school student, many could see it as "puppy love."

However, the experience profoundly impacted him, with one aspect leaving emotional scars. It highlighted the potentially damaging side of young love.

The GOT7 member recalled a memorable moment from his pre-teen years, specifically when he was in the 6th or 7th grade, around the age of 12 or 13. It was during this time that he experienced the thrill of holding hands with a girl for the first time while they watched a movie together. He described his feelings back then as something similar to "riding a rollercoaster."

He further emphasized the intensity of his emotions by stating that he felt "more nervous than [appearing in] a Met Gala red carpet."

How Jackson's first breakup left him traumatised

The Python singer revealed that one fine day, his girlfriend broke up with him over text because "she was in love with another guy." As the man was called John, he hilariously revealed that the particular name had become a "trauma" word for him.

The intensity of his emotions culminated in his admitting that "I cried so hard." He recounted every intricate detail of the incident, from the specific song playing when he received the text to the rainy weather conditions of that day.

His vivid recollection of the event made it seem as if it had occurred just yesterday. The memory of his first heartbreak seemed to be etched in his mind. However, we hope the artist has found his true love by now or will find it soon.