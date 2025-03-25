Jackson Wang announces new single GBAD ahead of Magic Man 2 release; watch new teaser

Jackson Wang never misses—and this time is no exception! The GOT7 member has just unveiled a teaser for his new single GBAD, set to drop ahead of his highly anticipated Magic Man 2 album. The brief 10-second teaser already has fans buzzing, hinting at a fusion of futuristic visuals with a Wild West edge.

The striking teaser opens with an intense scene: a man's face is visible through a bullet hole in another man's stomach—and staring straight into the camera is Jackson himself. Channeling a mysterious, Joker-like persona, Jackson exudes an eerie yet magnetic presence. The teaser's gritty, cinematic style suggests that GBAD is gearing up to be bolder and darker. In his caption, Jackson keeps it simple but impactful, writing, "Life is fking great..." and revealing that the new single will be released on March 28, 2025—which also happens to be his 30th birthday.

Fans immediately flooded the comments with excitement, with one writing, "OMG!! GBAD. I can’t wait to hear this song! I wonder what kind of vibe it will have and what story it will tell." Another curious fan speculated, "Did Magic Man kill someone?" while others described the teaser as "gnarly yet beautiful" and couldn't hide their anticipation.

Speaking about Magic Man 2, it is the highly awaited follow-up to Jackson's 2022 album, Magic Man, which explored themes of grief, identity, and personal growth through four distinctive chapters. This sequel promises to dive even deeper into those themes, peeling back the layers of Jackson's emotional journey. According to Jackson, the first Magic Man represented his darkest emotions and the mask he wore to cope with pain.

With Magic Man 2, he aims to reveal a more raw and vulnerable side of himself—a transformation inspired by the thoughts and feelings he documented in his journal. Set for the summer 2025 release, Magic Man 2 is shaping up to be one of Jackson's most introspective and daring projects yet.

While Jackson Wang's solo career continues to soar, his roots with GOT7 remain strong. The group recently celebrated their 11th anniversary by releasing its special album Winter Heptagon as a heartfelt gift to their loyal fans on January 20, 2025. From his beginnings as a boyband member to becoming a global solo powerhouse, Jackson Wang's journey is nothing short of extraordinary—and he's just getting started.