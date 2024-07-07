Jeon Mi Do, Ji Sung’s Connection ends on personal best viewership; Shin Ha Kyun, Lee Jung Ha’s The Auditors premieres with top ratings

Ji Sung and Jeon Mi Do’s Connection has been making the rounds soon after its initial premiere for its intriguing plotline and twists. The K-drama has finally concluded recording the highest ratings of its entire run.

On the other hand, Shin Ha Kyun and Lee Jung Ha’s The Auditors has premiered to top ratings this week.

On July 6, 2024, Ji Sung and Jeon Mi Do’s investigation and crime thriller drama Connection ended with the highest ratings of its entire run. Connection took the top spot in its time slot with the highest rating of 14.2 percent with its finale, marking the thriller’s personal best.

Connection also achieved the title of being the most-watched program of this week. Among viewers aged 20 to 49 years, Connection recorded a 4.8 percent average rating amongst the demographic.

Meanwhile, the same day Shin Ha Kyun and Lee Jung Ha starrer The Auditors premiered with the top ratings in its own time slot. According to Nielsen Korea, the premiere episode of The Auditors recorded a rating of 3.5 percent.

On the other hand, MBC’s two-episode drama The Pork Cutlets wrapped its brief run with a good nationwide rating of 3.3 percent

JTBC’s Saturday and Sunday drama Miss Night and Day starring Jung Eun Ji, Lee Jung Eun, and Choi Jin Hyuk saw a dip from its high ratings last week and recorded 5.7 with episode 7.

Beauty and Mr. Romantic has managed to remain on top as the most-watched drama on Saturday as it recorded a viewership rating of 17.5 percent.

Know more about Ji Sung

Ji Sung is one of the most followed South Korean actors who is known for his performances in films and K-dramas.

He is best known for the K-dramas Adamas, The Devil Judge, Kill Me, Heal Me, Familiar Wife, and Doctor John among others. His noted films include Feng Shui, Confession, and My PS Partner.

