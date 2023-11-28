Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun’s Welcome to Samdalri: Release date, cast, where to watch, and more details

Welcome to Samdalri, a romantic-comedy featuring Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun, is set for its premiere on December 2. This highly anticipated drama follows their journey in a charming small town, promising a delightful blend of romance and humor. As the lead actors bring their charisma to the screen, viewers eagerly anticipate the heartwarming story set to unfold in this upcoming series.

Discover everything about the Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun-led drama Welcome to Samdalri

In the picturesque backdrop of Jeju Island, Welcome to Samdalri unfolds a heartfelt tale centering on the interwined lives of two childhood friends, Jo Yongpil portrayed by Ji Chang Wook, and Jo Samdal played by Shin Hye Sun. Their bond, once unbreakable, faces the trials of time and distance, only to be reignited in their hometown under unexpected circumstances.

Yongpil, deeply affected by the tragic loss of his mother due to a weather report error, resolves to become a weather forecaster. His mission is fueled by the determination to protect his community's elders from similar misfortunes. However, his unwavering commitment to accuracy earns him a reputation as a stubborn troublemaker, despite his noble intentions.

On the other hand, Samdal, now living in Seoul under the guise of Jo Eunhye, chases her dream of becoming a renowned fashion photographer. But when her life takes an unforeseen turn, she finds herself returning to her roots in Samdalri. Here, she reunites with Yongpil, igniting memories and emotions from their shared past. Despite past conflicts that led to their separation, their affection for each other remains steadfast.

The familial dynamics within the narrative enrich the storyline. Samdal's family includes her mother, Go Mija (Kim Mi Kyung), a respected leader among the haenyeo, and her father, Jo Pansik (Seo Hyun Chul), who works as a bus driver on the island. Her older sister, Jo Jindal (Shin Dong Mi), a former flight attendant, and younger sister, Jo Haedal (Kang Mi Na), along with Haedal's daughter, Cha Hayul (Kim Do Eun), complete the family tapestry.

In contrast, Yongpil's family comprises his father, Jo Sang Tae (Yu Oh Seong), a diligent contract worker in the civil affairs team, and memories of his late mother, Bu Mija (Jeong Yu Mi).

As the series delves into the intricacies of their lives, it explores themes of friendship, resilience, and the power of homecoming. Welcome to Samdalri promises to captivate audiences with its poignant narrative, picturesque setting, and the heartfelt portrayal of relationships amidst life's trials and tribulations.

With Jeju Island's breathtaking landscapes serving as a picturesque backdrop, coupled with the stellar performances of Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun, this drama is poised to immerse viewers in a tale that beautifully captures the essence of love, friendship, and the enduring spirit of home.

When, where, and how to catch Welcome to Samdalri

Welcome to Samdalri is an eagerly anticipated South Korean TV series penned by Kwon Hye Joo, helmed by director Cha Young Hoon, and featuring the dynamic duo of Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun. Set to debut on December 2, 2023, the show will grace JTBC's screens every Saturday and Sunday at 22:30 (KST).

For viewers in South Korea, the series will be accessible for streaming via TVING. Additionally, audiences in selected regions can catch the excitement when Welcome to Samdalri becomes available on Netflix.

The narrative is poised to transport audiences into the enchanting world of Jeju Island, weaving a tale of intertwined lives and rekindled connections. With Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun leading the cast, the drama promises a captivating blend of romance, nostalgia, and heartfelt storytelling.

As the series gears up for its premiere, fans anticipate an engaging and emotive journey, exploring themes of friendship, resilience, and the profound impact of returning to one's roots. Welcome to Samdalri is poised to captivate audiences with its picturesque setting, stellar cast, and an enticing narrative that celebrates the beauty of homecoming and human connections.

Ji Chang Wook’s recent activities

Ji Chang Wook, known for his recent role in The Worst of Evil, is in talks to star alongside EXO's D.O in Sculpture City, a project crafted by the acclaimed writer of Taxi Driver. Allegedly, Ji Chang Wook's character faces a manipulated life haunted by conspiracies, leading to a harrowing existence. Seeking retribution after a tumultuous past, he aims to confront those accountable for his anguish. If both actors confirm, it will mark Ji Chang Wook's first on-screen collaboration with an EXO member, teasing an intriguing dynamic despite their characters' adversarial relationship, hinting at a budding bromance.

Shin Hye Sun’s recent activities

Shin Hye Sun's most recent appearance was in "Brave Citizen," debuting on October 25 under the direction of Park Jin Pyo. The film delves into an engaging narrative and was distributed by Mind Mark in South Korea, clocking in at a runtime of 113 minutes. Adapted from the Naver Webtoon penned by Kim Jung Hyun, the movie delves into captivating storytelling.

In this film, Shin Hye Sun portrays So Shi Min, a former talented boxer during her student years, now employed as a contract teacher at a high school. The character's transition from a promising athlete to an educator adds depth to the storyline, exploring themes of perseverance and evolving identities in the face of life's challenges.

