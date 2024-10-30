Ji Chang Wook, Koo Kyo Hwan and more join Jun Ji Hyun in talks for zombie film by Train to Busan director's next

A new zombie movie is in the works and industry’s some of the biggest names such as Jun Ji Hyun, Ji Chang Wook, Koo Kyo Hwan, and others are in talks to star in it. The upcoming thriller will be directed by Train to Busan showrunner, Yeon Sang Ho. Speculations have gone viral all over the internet creating anticipation among fans for the incredible star-studded cast list.

On October 30, 2024, several South Korean media outlets including Sports Chosun has reported that Yeon Sang Ho’s upcoming zombie blockbuster has assembled a powerhouse cast. Previously, the news had been circulating that Jun Ji Hyun is currently in discussion to star as the lead of the movie. However, Koo Kyo Hwan, Shin Hyun Bin, Kim Shin Rok, and Ji Chang Wook are also supposedly currently in discussions of joining the cast list.

The casting of Jun Ji Hyun has particularly heightened expectations. After briefly dabbling in the zombie genre with Kingdom: Ashin of the North on Netflix, she is expected to showcase her action skills fully in the upcoming film. However, her agency has revealed that they are currently reviewing the offer and have not yet provided any confirmation.

Also joining the cast is Koo Kyo Hwan, who previously worked with Yeon Sang Ho on several projects. He appeared in the film Peninsula and also starred in the show Monstrous, as well as the Netflix series Parasyte: The Grey. The actor’s agency has shared that he is currently considering the project and has not reached a decision.

Meanwhile, Shin Hyun Been, Ji Chang Wook, and Kim Shin Rok are also being considered to be included in the cast list. However, their agencies have yet to comment on the news and it is expected that we will receive an answer in the coming days.

Director Yeon Sang Ho has built a solid reputation as a trailblazer in the K-zombie scene with works like Train to Busan, Peninsula, and the animated prequel Seoul Station. Fans are curious to see how Grove/Colony will build upon the intricate zombie lore the creator has already developed and what new twists the film will introduce. With Yeon at the helm, expectations are high for the new narrative that the film will bring to the zombie genre.

