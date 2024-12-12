When the Phone Rings Ep 1-4 Recap: From attack on Yoo Yeon Seok to Chae Soo Bin’s secret; everything to know about hit show

When the Phone Rings is an ongoing South Korean drama series that is becoming increasingly popular among fans. Starring Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin in the lead roles, episodes 1 to 4 have been released so far. However, last week, the series went on a short hiatus and did not release any new episodes. Before it returns to the screens, let’s take a look at what has happened in the show.

When the Phone Rings plot

Based on the web novel The Number You Have Dialed by Geon Eomul Nyeo, this story explores the complex and distant marriage of Baek Sa Eon and Hong Hui Ju. Baek Sa Eon comes from an affluent political family and works as the spokesperson for the President. Hong Hui Ju, on the other hand, is the daughter of a prominent newspaper proprietor. Despite her prestigious lineage, her life has been shaped by tragedy; an accident during her childhood left her mute.

When the Phone Rings recap

The story begins by introducing the main characters, Baek Sa Eon and Hong Hui Ju, a married couple who coexist in silence. They avoid meaningful interactions, never share meals, and maintain a facade of being a happy, well-adjusted couple to the outside world. However, their strained relationship takes a dramatic turn when Hong Hui Ju is kidnapped, and Baek Sa Eon receives a ransom call demanding money. Surprisingly, he ignores it.

It is later revealed that the ransom call was orchestrated by Hong Hui Ju herself, using a voice-altering device to demand 2 billion won from Baek Sa Eon. The shocking truth emerges: Hui Ju was never mute. She had pretended to be so her entire life at her mother’s request—a survival tactic within her family.

As the phone calls continue, Baek Sa Eon remains unaware that the voice on the other end belongs to his wife. Meanwhile, the “kidnapper” with whom Hui Ju had planned everything turns against her, threatening her and even targeting her father. By chance, Baek Sa Eon stumbles upon a video showing Hui Ju screaming, which leads him to the startling realization that she is not mute after all.

After Baek Sa Eon discovers Hong Hui Ju’s secret—that she is not mute—their relationship undergoes significant changes. Moreover, with Hui Ju now working closely with the President, she and Baek Sa Eon find themselves in closer proximity, creating opportunities for their bond to deepen. However, danger continues to loom over Baek Sa Eon, as the threat of another attack remains ever-present. It will be intriguing to see how the story unfolds and how their dynamic evolves amidst these challenges.

