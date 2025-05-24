‘That is Jungkook’: BTS member flies to Japan after Jimin, leaving ARMY convinced something big is coming

On the morning of May 24, BTS ARMY were greeted with a wave of excitement, confusion, and anticipation. The reason? Jungkook, BTS’ golden maknae, was reportedly spotted at Gimpo International Airport. The mere glimpse of the Standing Next to You singer was enough to send social media into a frenzy. Within minutes, #Jungkook began trending across platforms, even though only a few blurry images had surfaced.

According to fan accounts, Jungkook was accompanied by his bodyguard and dressed down to avoid attention. He wore a New York Yankees cap, mostly hidden under a bleached smiley-face zip-up hoodie.

Paired with a black T-shirt, graffiti-print sweat shorts, and a black face mask. Completing his look was a sleek black leather shoulder bag, understated, yet unmistakably Jungkook.

One fan wrote, “It’s him. It’s got to be him — Jeon Jungkook.” Another added, “Main pop boy is coming!” While many are thrilled by the sightings, others are simply hoping both idols have a safe journey. “No matter where he’s going, I just pray for his safety,” one comment read.

Now, speculation is running wild among the ARMY. Why were Jungkook and Jimin both spotted at the airport? Why now? Aren’t they still serving in the military? Are they headed somewhere for a secret project? A vacation? A group reunion?

But what made this airport sighting even more intriguing was the context. Just a day earlier, on May 23, fans of TXT claimed to have seen BTS' Jimin at the same airport, reportedly flying to Japan. Though the figure was masked and casual, many were convinced it was Jimin — his walk, posture, and aura were too familiar to miss.

With the FESTA season, BTS’ anniversary celebration, just around the corner and military discharges for Jungkook, Jimin, RM, V, and SUGA only weeks away, the timing of these airport appearances couldn’t be more suspicious… or exciting.

So, what’s cooking? Surprise project? Collab with Jimin? Or just a well-earned getaway before they all officially return. Whatever the answer, ARMY is on high alert — and the countdown to a full OT7 reunion has never felt more real. Stay tuned. The best chapter may be just about to begin.

