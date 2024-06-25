Anything BTS does ends up becoming a trend, thanks to their massive popularity and influence across the globe. However, one of the aspects that captures the attention of fans is the various looks the members adorn during their different eras. In this article, we have curated a list of Jungkook’s hairstyles that have managed to create a frenzy amongst fans and non-fans alike.

From Jungkook's mullet hairstyle to an undercut, there is no look that the artist cannot pull off. Moreover, each hairstyle plays a huge role in the concepts of each comeback. Let’s check out some of the best hairstyles by BTS’ Jungkook.

9 best BTS’ Jungkook hairstyles

1. Purple Hair

One of the most popular hairstyles by Jungkook was when he dyed his hair purple for the group’s comeback with the English track Butter in 2020. The artist looked phenomenal in his hair color and gave off the perfect cool summer vibe.

Moreover, the artist combined the hairstyle with outfits with solid colors such as white, which helped it pop out even more. The group was going with a laidback concept, and Jungkook’s hairstyle naturally aligned with it.

2. Messy spikes

Another hairstyle in which Jungkook looked phenomenal was the disheveled spikey haircut, which he adorned in the Standing Next to You music video featuring Usher. Combined with a black leather vest and pants, he took on the ultimate bad boy look that swooned every fan. Moreover, the haircut helped his face shine more, and along with his adorable smile, the look managed to melt everyone’s hearts.

3. Mullet for Golden

During the release of Jungkook’s debut solo album, Golden, he changed his hairstyle to mullet. The 80s hairstyle is achieved by having a short top with longer sides and at the back. The artist pulled off the look with ease by combining the classic look with a touch of modernity. Moreover, the particular look also helped elevate the album’s concept to another level.

4. The man bun

Yes, Jungkook also changed his hairstyle to a man bun, which has a huge cult following. The hairstyle helps one look classy and sophisticated. The artist combined the hairstyle with a grey coat and formal pants, further elevating his presence. During the promotion of the group’s single Butter, the artist took on this particular look.

5. Curly shag hairstyle

Jungkook indeed looks good in everything and even the curly shag haircut, which was extremely popular in the 1970s. The haircut represents the rebellious and carefree nature of the people back in those days. The artist took on the look for a photo shoot with Calvin Klein, as the concept was to take fans back to the good old days.

6. Short hair with side fringe

Jungkook's short hair with a side fringe is a timeless look that perfectly combines modern style with classic charm. This haircut features a neatly trimmed back and sides, offering a clean and fresh appearance that highlights his facial features. The side fringe adds a touch of sophistication and versatility, effortlessly framing his face and allowing for various styling options.

7. Classic curtain haircut

Jungkook's curtain haircut has become one of his most iconic and influential styles, captivating fans and setting trends across the globe. This hairstyle features a middle parting that allows his hair to fall naturally on either side of his face, reminiscent of the '90s curtain fringe popularized by celebrities of that era. The curtain haircut perfectly frames Jungkook's face, highlighting his sharp features and adding a touch of effortless charm to his overall look.

8. Pastel pink hair

Jungkook's pink hairstyle is one of his colorful looks that remains memorable. This vibrant hue adds a playful side to his persona, breaking away from his usual darker shades. The pastel pink not only highlights his youthful energy but also showcases his willingness to experiment with his image. Paired with his flawless skin and dynamic stage presence, the pink hair accentuates his features, making him stand out even more.

9. The Teal feel

This striking shade of teal adds a splash of unexpected color, perfectly complementing Jungkook’s chiseled features. The cool, aquatic hue not only brings a fresh and edgy vibe but also highlights his adventurous spirit when it comes to fashion. With his teal locks flowing effortlessly, Jungkook proves that he can rock any look with confidence and flair, making him a perpetual trendsetter in the ever-evolving world of K-pop fashion.

