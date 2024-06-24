Sci-fi movies are exciting, intriguing, and full of thrilling action moments that keep the audience glued to their screens throughout. However, some Korean sci-fi movies have managed to combine exhilaration with meaningful stories that force the viewers to adopt a different perspective of life.

From showcasing space travel to bizarre creatures on Earth, these movies adequately touch upon important themes such as deplorable environmental conditions, animal abuse, love, sacrifice, and loss. Without further ado, let’s check out some of the Korean science fiction movies that will stay with one for days.

9 Korean sci-fi movies that will blow your mind

1. Wonderland

Cast: Bae Suzy, Park Bo Gum, Jung Yu Mi, Choi Woo Shik, Tang Wei, Gong Yoo

Director: Kim Tae Yong

Runtime: 113 minutes

Genre: Sci-Fi, Drama

Release Year: 2024

The plot of the movie follows a simulated world called Wonderland, which enables people to reconnect with their loved ones whom they have lost in real life through an advanced AI system. Among the people who seek to use the services is Jeong In, whose lover enters a state of comatoseness following an incident.

On the other hand, a man in his 40s also visits the facility to meet his wife, Bai Li, once again after he lost her. But suddenly, the technology fails to keep up with the demands and starts to glitch. As reality is forced to seep back into their lives, they find it extremely hard to accept it.

2. Space Sweepers

Cast: Song Joong Ki, Kim Tae Ri, Jin Seon Kyu, Yoo Hae Jin

Director: Jo Sung Hee

Runtime: 136 minutes

Genre: Sci-Fi, Adventure

Release Year: 2021

Set in the year 2092, the story follows the crew of the space junk collector ship Victory as they discover a humanoid robot named Dorothy, known to be a weapon of mass destruction. With space-faring nations and corporations fighting for control, the ragtag team of misfits navigates a treacherous path filled with intergalactic threats.

As they uncover deeper conspiracies, their journey transforms into a quest for survival and a fight for the greater good, blending high-octane action with heartwarming moments. Space Sweepers is one of the first Korean blockbuster space movies that gained immense popularity both domestically and internationally.

3. Okja

Cast: Ahn Seo Hyun, Tilda Swinton, Jake Gyllenhaal, Paul Dano

Director: Bong Joon Ho

Runtime: 120 minutes

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama

Release Year: 2017

This science fiction film follows the story of a girl Mija who forms a unique bond with a genetically engineered pig. When the multinational conglomerate Mirando Corporation takes Okja for themselves, Mija embarks on a daring mission to rescue her friend, exposing the dark underbelly of the food industry.

This film is a poignant blend of adventure and social commentary, exploring themes of corporate greed and animal rights.

4. Snowpiercer

Cast: Chris Evans, Song Kang Ho, Ed Harris, John Hurt

Director: Bong Joon Ho

Runtime: 126 minutes

Genre: Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Release Year: 2013

The plot follows a post-apocalyptic world frozen by a failed climate experiment, the last remnants of humanity survive aboard the Snowpiercer, a perpetually moving train. The train's rigid class system is challenged when lower-class passengers, led by Curtis, revolt against the elite who control the front carriages.

The movie is a gripping, high-stakes action thriller that delves into social stratification, survival, and human resilience.

5. The Moon

Cast: Do Kyung Soo, Sol Kyung Gu

Director: Kim Yong Hwa

Runtime: 129 minutes

Genre: Sci-Fi, Drama

Release Year: 2023

Set in a not-so-distant future, the movie’s plot revolves around a catastrophic accident that leaves an astronaut stranded alone on the moon. Faced with the harrowing reality of isolation and limited resources, he struggles for survival while maintaining hope for rescue.

Back on Earth, a former space program director, grappling with personal and professional turmoil, takes charge of a daring rescue mission.

6. Seobok

Cast: Gong Yoo, Park Bo Gum, Jo Woo Jin, Jang Young Nam

Director: Lee Yong Joo

Runtime: 114 minutes

Genre: Sci-Fi, Action, Drama

Release Year: 2021

The story follows a former intelligence agent, Min Ki Heon, who is tasked with ensuring the safe transport of the world's first human clone, Seobok. However, Seobok possesses the secret to eternal life, making him a target for various factions.

As they embark on a dangerous journey, the two form an unlikely bond, facing numerous threats.

7. The Host

Cast: Song Kang Ho, Byun Hee Bong, Park Hae Il, Bae Doona

Director: Bong Joon Ho

Runtime: 120 minutes

Genre: Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi

Release Year: 2006

The story centers on the Park family, whose lives turn upside down when a monstrous creature emerges from the Han River and kidnaps their daughter, Hyun Seo. As the government is unable to help, the family takes matters into their own hands, taking on a mission to rescue her.

8. SORI: Voice from the Heart

Cast: Lee Sung Min, Lee Hee Joon, Lee Honey

Director: Lee Ho Jae

Runtime: 117 minutes

Genre: Sci-Fi, Drama

Release Year: 2016

Blending science fiction with human emotions, the movie follows a grieving father searching for his missing daughter. During his journey, he encounters a malfunctioning AI robot capable of recording and replaying every sound it hears. Together, they embark on a quest to uncover the truth about his daughter's disappearance.

9. Young Gun in the Time

Cast: Hong Young Geun, Ha Eun Jung, Choi Song Hyun

Director: Oh Young Doo

Runtime: 95 minutes

Genre: Action, Sci-Fi, Comedy

Release Year: 2012

This quirky sci-fi action-comedy is about a private detective named Young Gun who stumbles upon a time-travel device. As he navigates through various time periods to solve a case, he encounters bizarre and dangerous situations.

