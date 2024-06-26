Whenever we come across K-dramas, it is usually the romantic ones where the boy unconditionally and irrevocably falls in love with the girl. However, within those shows, we also find stories of platonic love and companionship, which are often relatable to most. Here, we will be listing down some of the best K-dramas on friendship that have managed to invoke the deepest emotions and remind everyone of their own special bonds.

A friend in need is a friend indeed, they say, but I'd argue that true friendship transcends moments of necessity. Without further ado, let’s check out the curated list of shows based on friendship that will stay with you for days.

9 K-dramas about friendships

1. Reply 1988

Cast: Hyeri, Ryu Jun Yeol, Go Kyung Pyo, Park Bo Gum, Lee Dong Hwi

Director: Shin Won Ho

Runtime: Approximately 90-120 minutes per episode

Genre: Slice of Life, Friendship, Coming-of-Age

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2015

Set in the year 1988, this heartwarming drama follows the lives of five childhood friends and their families who live in the same neighborhood. They stand by each other through family troubles, academic pressures, and first loves, creating moments highlighting the importance of companionship. It explores their struggles, joys, and the unbreakable bond of friendship that sustains them through the ups and downs of adolescence and family life.

2. Business Proposal

Cast: Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Se Jeong, Kim Min Kyu, Seol In Ah

Director: Park Seon Ho

Runtime: Approximately 60 minutes per episode

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2022

A light-hearted rom-com about an office worker who reluctantly goes on a blind date in place of her friend, only to discover that her date is the company's CEO. Although the main plotline of the show follows the romance between the two lead couples, it also showcases the everlasting friendship between Shin Ha Ri and Jin Young Seo, getting through tough times by each other’s side. Moreover, Kang Tae Moo and Cha Sung Hoon’s broken relationship gets better with time and will resonate with a wider audience.

3. Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

Cast: Lee Sung Kyung, Nam Joo Hyuk, Lee Jae Yoon, Kyung Soo Jin

Director: Oh Hyun Jong

Runtime: Approximately 60 minutes per episode

Genre: Sports, Romance, Coming-of-Age

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2016

This coming-of-age story centers on a group of college athletes who pursue their dreams while navigating the trials of friendship and young love. The series follows Bok Joo and her friends as they support each other through personal and athletic challenges, showcasing the strength of friendship and mutual encouragement in their journey towards self-discovery and growth.

4. Twenty Five, Twenty One

Cast: Kim Tae Ri, Nam Joo Hyuk, Bona, Choi Hyun Wook, Lee Joo Myung

Director: Jung Ji Hyun

Runtime: Approximately 70 minutes per episode

Genre: Romance, Drama

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2022

Set against the backdrop of the economic crisis in the late 1990s, the show delves into the lives of five young individuals whose friendships blossom through shared dreams and hardships. The series poignantly captures the impact of friendship in shaping their identities and future paths, illustrating how these bonds provide solace and inspiration during uncertain times.

5. Hospital Playlist

Cast: Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, Kim Dae Myung, Jeon Mi Do

Director: Shin Won Ho

Runtime: Approximately 80-90 minutes per episode

Genre: Medical, Slice of Life

Seasons: 2

Release Year: 2020

This medical drama revolves around five doctors who have been friends since medical school. The series captures their professional lives in a hospital, their personal growth, and the enduring friendship that binds them together through all their trials and tribulations.

6. Dear My Friends

Cast: Go Hyun Jung, Kim Hye Ja, Na Moon Hee, Go Doo Shim, Park Won Sook

Director: Hong Jong Chan

Runtime: Approximately 60 minutes per episode

Genre: Drama, Family

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2016

Focusing on a group of elderly friends, this drama portrays their lifelong friendships, individual struggles, and how they support each other through thick and thin. It offers a touching look at the golden years of life and the importance of having friends to share them with.

7. Weak Hero Class

Cast: Park Ji Hoon, Choi Hyun Wook, Hong Kyung, Lee Yeon

Director: Han Jun Hee

Runtime: Approximately 45-60 minutes per episode

Genre: Action, Drama

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2022

The story follows a high school student who appears weak but possesses extraordinary intelligence and fighting skills. As he battles bullies and injustice, he forms unexpected friendships that help him confront his challenges and grow stronger.

8. Itaewon Class

Cast: Park Seo Joon, Kim Da Mi, Yoo Jae Myung, Kwon Nara

Director: Kim Sung Yoon

Runtime: Approximately 70 minutes per episode

Genre: Drama, Romance

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2020

After being expelled from school and losing his father, a young man opens a bar in Itaewon with the dream of franchising it. The drama highlights his journey of revenge, personal growth, and the friendships he forges with his diverse group of employees and friends.

9. Welcome to Waikiki

Cast: Kim Jung Hyun, Lee Yi Kyung, Son Seung Won, Jung In Sun, Go Won Hee, Lee Joo Woo

Director: Lee Chang Min

Runtime: Approximately 70 minutes per episode

Genre: Comedy

Seasons: 2

Release Year: 2018

This comedy follows three young men running a failing guesthouse called Waikiki. Their lives take a chaotic turn when they discover a mysterious baby left in one of the rooms. The series is a humorous take on their struggles to keep the business afloat while dealing with personal issues and evolving friendships.

