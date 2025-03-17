K-dramas on OTT this week, March 17 to 23: Park Eun Bin's Hyper Knife, Ryu Jun Yeol's Revelations and more

March 2025 is shaping up to be an exciting month for K-drama fans, with 10 new series set to premiere on various OTT platforms. This week (March 17-23) will see the release of several highly anticipated shows—the thrillers Hyper Knife, Revelations, and Villains Everywhere. Additionally, fans can look forward to new episodes of ongoing dramas like My Dearest Nemesis, Buried Hearts, and more.

New Premieres

Hyper Knife

Villains Everywhere

This drama follows two middle-aged sisters, played by Oh Na Ra and So Yoo Jin, as they navigate a world filled with "villains"—including their husbands and children. It will premiere on March 19 on Viki.

Revelations

A pastor (Ryu Jun Yeol) and a detective (Lee Yeon Hui), each holding strong personal beliefs, team up to investigate a missing person case. The drama is set to release on Friday, March 21, on Netflix.

Ongoing Dramas

Besides the above-mentioned ones, several ongoing dramas will be back with new episodes as well.

My Dearest Nemesis

The leads, Moon Ga Young and Choi Hyun Wook, face the threat of breaking up after learning about each other's hidden pasts. The next episodes (episodes 9-10) will be released on March 17 and 18.

When Life Gives You Tangerines

This romance drama follows IU and Park Bo Gum as their love story evolves amid various obstacles. Watch the third quarter of the drama (episodes 9-12) on Netflix on March 21.

Buried Hearts

Park Hyung Sik's quest for revenge against Heo Joon Ho and those who betrayed him will unfold further in episodes 9 and 10. The episodes are set to air on March 21 and 22 at 9:50 p.m. KST (6:20 p.m. IST) on Disney+ (JioHotstar in India).

Undercover High School

Seo Kang Joon continues his mission while vowing to avenge Jin Ki Joo's stabbing. Amid thrilling fights, romance will continue to blossom in episodes 9-10, slated to drop on March 21 and 22 on TVING, Kocowa, and Viki.

Newtopia

The finale of the Jisoo and Park Jung Min-starring zombie apocalypse drama is set to air on March 21. The 8-episode mini-series will conclude with either a romantic union between the leads or a heart-wrenching death.

The Potato Lab

Lee Sun Bin and Kang Tae Oh continue to showcase their quirky chemistry in this romantic comedy about potato researchers. The next episodes (episodes 7-8) will be released on Netflix on March 22 and 23.

The Art of Negotiation

Starring Lee Je Hoon as an M&A expert, this drama showcases his exceptional negotiation skills in complex corporate deals. Episodes 5-6 will drop on March 22 and 23 on Viki, Kocowa, and TVING.