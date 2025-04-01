K-dramas on OTT this week, March 31 to April 6: Lee Chae Min-Roh Jeong Eui's Crushology 101 to Shin Min Ah's Karma

April 2025 is shaping up to be an exciting month for K-drama fans, with several new series set to premiere on various OTT platforms. This week (March 31-April 6) will see the release of several highly anticipated shows— including romance series Crushology 101 and Way Back Love and thrillers like Karma. Additionally, fans can look forward to new episodes of ongoing dramas like Buried Hearts, Hyper Knife and more.

New Premieres

The Divorce Insurance

This comedy-romance series starring Lee Dong Wook and Lee Joo Bin will be premiering on Prime Video on March 31 and April 1. It is about an insurance company's creation of a new policy—divorce insurance.

Way Back Love

Starring Gong Myung and Kim Min Ha, this fantasy romance drama is about a 24-year-old woman, who regains her will to live, after her childhood friend and first love appears to her as a grim reaper. It will premiere on Viki and TVING on April 3 (Thursday) and April 4 (Friday).

Crushology 101

This romance drama, featuring Roh Jeong Eui, Lee Chae Min and Jo Joon Young follows the journey of a college student, who, after a bad first love, finds herself entangled with multiple handsome men. Its first episode will air on Viki and TVING on April 4.

Karma

This Park Hae Soo, Shin Min Ah, Lee Hee Joon-starrer is about six intertwined lives bound by a mysterious accident and an unbreakable destiny. It will premiere on Netflix on April 4.

Ongoing Dramas

Heo's Restaurant

Starring EXO's Xiumin and Chu So Jung, this drama will feature a Joseon-era food connoisseur's culinary quest in modern-day Seoul. Its episodes 3 and 4 will drop on Netflix on March 31 and April 1.

Hyper Knife

In the medical thriller, starring Park Eun Bin and Sul Kyung Gu, the former will continue with her illegal medical practices. Its episode 5 will drop on April 2 on Disney+ (JioHotstar in India) and Hulu on April KST (9:00 a.m. IST).

Villains Everywhere

On-screen sisters Oh Na Ra and So Yoo Jin will continue their hilarious quest to survive a world filled with "villains," including their husbands and children. Its episodes 5 and 6 will air in April and 3 on Viki.

Heesu in Class 2

This Ahn Ji Ho, Cho Jun Young, and Lee Sang Jun starrer BL drama will show advancement in a high school student's relationship with his best friend and secret crush. Episodes 3 and 4 of the drama will drop on April 4 and 5 on Viki.

Buried Hearts

Park Hyung Sik, Heo Joon Ho and Lee Hae Young will play their ruthless next moves in episodes 12 and 13. The episodes are set to air on April 4 and 5 at 9:50 p.m. KST (6:20 p.m. IST) on Disney+ (JioHotstar in India).

The Potato Lab

Lee Sun Bin and Kang Tae Oh continue to be each other's support system in this romantic comedy about potato researchers. The next episodes (episodes 11-12) will be released on Netflix on April 5 and 6.

The Art of Negotiation

This drama will continue its portrayal of M&A expert Lee Je Hoon's exceptional negotiation skills during complex corporate deals. Episodes 9-10 will drop on April 5 and 6 on Viki, Kocowa, and TVING.

