K-dramas to watch on OTT this week, June 9-15: Jeon Yeo Been's Our Movie to Ok Taecyeon's The First Night with the Duke

June 2025 is shaping up to be an exciting month for K-drama fans, with 10 new series set to premiere on various OTT platforms. This week (June 9 to 15) will mark the release of several highly anticipated shows, including rom-coms like The First Night with the Duke and Our Movie, and lengthy dramas like The Woman Who Swallowed the Sun.

Additionally, fans can look forward to new episode releases of ongoing dramas like Our Unwritten Seoul, GOOD BOY, ONE: High School Heroes, and more.

New premieres

The Woman Who Swallowed the Sun

It follows a single mother who seeks revenge against a powerful chaebol family for getting her daughter involved in a crime. Starring Jang Shin Young, Seo Ha Joon, and Jung Heon, this 120-episode drama will premiere on June 9 on Kocowa and air every Monday-Friday.

The First Night with the Duke

Starring Seohyun and Ok Taecyeon, it is about a college student who unexpectedly enters a novel's world and ends up spending the night with the book's possessive male lead character. The fantasy romance drama will premiere on June 11 on Viki.

Our Movie

In this drama, Jeon Yeo Been and Namkoong Min star as a terminally ill actress and a director struggling with an artistic slump. Watch how their shared experience leads them to fall in love, as the show premieres on June 11 on Wavve. Korean viewers can also watch it on Disney+.

Ongoing K-dramas

Besides the above-mentioned ones, several ongoing series will be back with new episodes as well. Check the list below:

Tastefully Yours

In episodes 9 and 10, Kang Ha Neul will have to make the tough choice between his smooth inheritance process and his love, Go Min Si. Watch it on June 10 and 11 on Netflix.

Second Shot at Love

In episodes 9 and 10 of the rom-com, Gong Myung and Sooyoung will open up to each other more. Watch it on June 10 and 11 on Viki.

Spring of Youth

In episode 7, Ha Yoo Joon, Park Ji Hu, and Lee Seung Hyub will struggle with their feelings for each other, amid the unfolding of crucial past events. Watch it on June 11 on SBS or Viki.

ONE: High School Heroes

In the finale, Lee Jung Ha and Kim Do Wan might resort to Yuk Jun Seo's help to beat the top bully in a thrilling showdown. Watch episodes 7 and 8 on June 13 on Wavve.

Oh My Ghost Clients

In episodes 5 and 6, Jung Kyung Ho will help more ghosts find justice for unfair labor practices with Seol In Ah and Cha Hak Yeon. Watch it on June 13 and 14 on Netflix, Viki, Kocowa, or Wavve.

GOOD BOY

In episodes 5 and 6, Park Bo Gum might keep chasing Kim So Hyun besides fighting bad guys. Catch it on June 14 and 15 on Prime Video. Korean viewers can also watch it on Netflix, Disney+, or TVING.

Our Unwritten Seoul

In episodes 7 and 8, Park Bo Young's twin characters will face more trouble while navigating their feelings for Park Jinyoung and Ryu Kyung Soo. Watch it on June 15 and 16 on Netflix.

